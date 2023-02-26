Xiaomi brings its two latest flagships, and an attractive mid-ranger, to a global audience.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro launched in China late last year, and now they're finally coming to Xiaomi fans across the globe.

Alongside these two flagships, Xiaomi has also unveiled a more affordable model, the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with impressive camera systems co-engineered by Leica.

The Xiaomi 13 is a more compact offering, with a 6.36-inch display, and a flat-edged design. The 13 Pro is a more typical flagship chunker with a 6.73-inch display and curved edges.

Both are extremely powerful handsets, but when it comes to photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro reigns supreme.

It has a triple 50MP camera array on the rear, with the standout being the Sony IMX989 main sensor - the same unit that impressed us on the Vivo X90 Pro.

Up front, both models feature a 32MP punch-hole selfie snapper, more than enough pixels for any Instagram star.

In the UK, we'll only be getting the black versions, with the Pro featuring a ceramic back and the standard model having a glass back, both options offer IP68 water and dust resistance.

The 13 Lite is a new model, and it sports the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi says it's designed for a younger audience and it'll be available in green pink or black to suit different tastes.

Xiaomi

At just 7.23 mm thick and weighing 171 grams, it's the slimmest and lightest of the bunch, and it also brings some photographic prowess to the table.

The rear features a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, which is the same module used on the Nothing Phone (1), so it's plenty capable in the right conditions.

It's the front that's the most interesting, though. The selfie cam is 32MP, just like its siblings, but this time it's joined by an 8MP depth sensor.

The idea is that you'll be able to take self-portraits with more accurate artificial bokeh. This is supplemented by a Dynamic Framing mode, which smartly detects the number of people in the frame, auto-adjusts the field of view and zoom for the best results.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available from March 14 2023. In the UK, the Xiaomi 13 will set you back £849, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro retails for £1099.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite, on the other hand, is available now from Xiaomi's website at a price of £449.