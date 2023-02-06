This might be our first proper look at the Xiaomi MS11.

Xiaomi has been working on getting into the electric vehicle business since 2021 and now we're beginning to see leaked photos of what might be the company's first four-wheeled launch.

That launch is expected to be the Xiaomi MS11, a car that has so far been able to stay under wraps. That appears to have changed however. Newly-leaked images show the car in all its glory. And it does look pretty good, at least from some angles.

The Xiaomi MS11 has appeared in photos shared by RushLane looks to be in some shade of white. There are some notable features that stand out immediately, not least a bubble on the top of the car that looks likely to house things like sensors for sign recognition and whatnot. A LiDAR sensor or two will likely be housed inside that bubble as well.

Other features of note include a large curved glass panel that acts as the car's roof, while a four-LED headlight cluster is definitely a design choice. As are the Alfa Romeo-like allow wheels. It looks like there are some flush door handles involved as well.

So far we've described a car that looks to be a cross between a Tesla and an Alfa, but there's some Porsche DNA in there as well in terms of the overall Taycan-y shape. It doesn't look as nice as a Taycan, predictably, but that doesn't mean that it isn't a good-looking car.

None of the images shared by RushLane show the car's interior and that's where many a car company cuts corners to try and hit a price point. Given Xiaomi's aggressive pricing in other categories we can likely expect the same of its cars so the cabin is definitely one aspect of the MS11 that we're keen to see.

As for when that might be, it's thought that Xiaomi could take the wrapps off the MS11 properly in time for a 2024 launch.