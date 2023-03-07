Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 has been tipped for a launch towards the end of the year with high-end specs.

Xiaomi is rumoured to have its eye on releasing the Mix Fold 3 in the third quarter of 2023, with one leaker suggesting that we should expect an impressive list of specifications.

While Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed the product or what we can expect from it. But that hasn't stopped information from starting to leak out ahead of time. Now we're starting to get a feel for not only when the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be announced but also what it'll have to offer buyers once it arrives.

Leaker extraordinaire Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted some details to Weibo that were subsequently picked up by NotebookCheck. And while those details don't go into specifics, they do at least have enough to pique our interest.

Those details start with when the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will arrive. DCS claims that it will arrive roughly around the same time that we saw the device's predecessor debut which means that a third quarter window seems likely. For comparison's sake, the Mix Fold 2 was announced in August of 2022 so that means that we can expect something in or around that timeframe this year, too.

In terms of functionality and features, details are more than sparse at the moment. But that doesn't mean that we don't at least have some ideas. For starters, DCS says that the phone's "product definition is also very high," which is machine-translated speak for a high-spec device. That sounds promising and suggests that the phone will have the flagship specifications that we'd all like to see.

Looking back to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 again, the phone came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB of Ram, and up to 1TB of UFS 3.s storage. With that in mind we can likely expect the next iteration to use Qualcomm's current flagship - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

If an August-ish release is indeed happening we can probably expect more information to start to leak in the coming weeks and months too.