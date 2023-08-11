Key Takeaways Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to launch on August 14, 2023, and the event will be live-streamed online.

The Mix Fold 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offer impressive battery life and fast charging options.

It will be the first Xiaomi foldable to feature a quad camera set up on the rear, and it's expected to feature a 50MP main sensor from Sony.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was one of the most impressive foldable phones of 2022. Unfortunately, it never launched outside of China, but that didn't stop us from drooling over its gorgeous design and impressive specifications.

Now, though, the Mix Fold 3 is about to launch, and the word on the street is that it's going to be quite the exciting release. If you're excited to see more of Xiaomi's latest foldable, you're in the right place. We've gathered up all the news and rumours so you can learn everything there is to know about the Mix Fold 3.

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 See at Xiaomi

There's not long to wait now, it has been officially announced that the Mix Fold 3 will launch on August 14 2023.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) while also teasing that the upcoming smartphone will define "a new standard for foldable display".

The event will be live streamed and you can tune in on either YouTube, X or Mi.com at 7 pm Hong Kong time (7 am EDT / 12 pm BST). It's worth noting, though, that we're not expecting the Mix Fold 3 to launch outside of China. The Mix Fold 2 never made its way overseas, and as far as we're aware the Fold 3 isn't likely to, either.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 design

Images shared by Abhishek Yadav, show that the Mix Fold 3 won't be straying too far from its predecessor, with a large and very usable cover display and an impressively slim chassis.

The images show two colour variants, a matte gold finish that's very similar to one that was available on the Mix Fold 2 and a textured black option. We assume this is some kind of vegan leather backing, and likely quite similar to the texture of the Mix Fold 2's included protective case.

What has changed is the camera surround, it's now more reminiscent of the Xiaomi 13 series phones, with a large square glossy black area encircling all of the lenses and flash unit, along with some prominent Leica co-branding. This indicates that the cameras could be something quite special, as we saw with the 13 series, and the fact that it looks to be quite a pronounced bump gives this impression, too.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 display

Xiaomi president, Lu Weibing, has been waxing lyrical about the new display tech that features on the Mix Fold 3 via Weibo. His posts indicate that a lot of work has been put into reducing the screen crease that plagues the current generation of foldable phones, supposedly the crease on the Mix Fold 3 only changes by 10 microns after 200,000 folds in lab conditions - pretty impressive stuff.

Weibing says this is thanks to Xiaomi's "keel shaft" hinge technology, along with its UTG ultra-flexible glass coating. The glass coating is apparently 2.25 times stronger than the CPI plastic film that's used on many of today's foldables, and the new hinge design should be more durable and slimmer whilst reducing the depth of the crease.

Xiaomi

So, that all sounds great, but what can we expect from the display? Well, the interior screen is now confirmed to be 8.02 inches with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and an astonishing peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Given that the Mix Fold 2 also had an 8.02-inch inner display, that all but confirms that the outer display will be around 6.56 inches, and we know from the leaked images that it will have a central hole punch selfie cutout and subtle curved edges.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specs and hardware

All the rumours point toward a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powering the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, and this will likely be supplemented with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

We know from testing other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones that this is a seriously powerful chip, so performance certainly won't be lacking, and the increased efficiency will lead to better battery life - which is always a concern with large-screen foldables.

Xiaomi

This, indeed, seems to be the case as Lei Jun claims that in Xiaomi's testing, a white image was continuously displayed on the internal screen at a brightness of 500 nits, and the Mix Fold 3 was able to keep going for 8 hours and 20 minutes straight, a 52 per cent uplift over the previous generation. In more normal use, you can expect a battery life of up to 1.34 days, according to Xiaomi

To achieve this, the Mix Fold 3 boasts a dual-cell battery system and Xiaomi Surge chips. The actual battery capacity is yet to be confirmed, but previous rumours indicate we'll see a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 camera

The Mix Fold 3 will be the first Xiaomi foldable to feature a quad-camera array. As we saw in the leaked images, they're co-engineered with Leica, and that means we can probably expect the same great digital lens simulations that we loved using on the Xiaomi 13.

We know that the main shooter will be 50 megapixels, and it's thought that it could be the Sony IMX989 or IMX800 sensor. We'd say the IMX800 is more likely, as it would be an impressive feat to wrangle the 1-inch IMX989 into such a slim chassis - but you never know. Elsewhere, we know the rear array will feature a periscope telephoto camera, but the specs are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi

The leaked renders appear to show an interior selfie camera cutout, which would be a welcome upgrade as the Mix Fold 2 lacked a selfie camera on the inside display. Again, we're not sure about the specs, but it doesn't appear to be an under-panel camera, so it'll likely provide better images than the market-leading Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 rumours: Everything we know so far

Here is everything we have heard so far about the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.

August 9 2023: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch event confirmed for August 14 2023

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date for the Mix Fold 3, which will come along with CEO Lei Jun's annual speech and will be available to watch as an online live-streaming event.

August 7 2023: Official Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 renders reveal vegan leather finish and quad cameras

Official renders shared by Abhishek Yadav give us an up close and personal look at the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 design.

Xiaomi president Lu Weibing says in a Weibo comment "See you in August," when asked about a Mix Fold 3 launch date.

April 23 2023: A new leak claims to have the key specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

A report from Xiaomiui tells us to expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a quad Sony camera array - possibly featuring the 1-inch IMX989.

March 7 2023: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 tipped for Q3 2023 release with premium specs

Xiaomi is rumoured to have its eye on releasing the Mix Fold 3 in the third quarter of 2023, with one leaker suggesting that we should expect an impressive list of specifications.