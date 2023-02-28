If you're always forgetting to charge your phone, Xiaomi is here to save the day with its new lightning-fast charging tech.

It looks like Xiaomi will be the first smartphone manufacturer to debut 300W charging speeds, as it teases its upcoming fast charging tech.

The brand posted a video and a teaser image on Weibo, showing off some exceptional charging speeds on a 4100 mAh battery pack.

The video shows the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ hitting 50 per cent battery in just 2 minutes, while a full charge takes only 5 minutes.

If you're the type of person who constantly forgets to charge their phone, this tech could be a bit of a game-changer.

The demonstration uses a modified version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, with a 4100 mAh battery in place of the usual 4300 mAh pack.

Our first thought was that charging at such wattages must present some safety risks, but Xiaomi's translated post assures us that more the 50 safety protections are in use on the handset.

Of course, there are plenty of phones that benefit from fast charging tech, with 120W charging starting to become commonplace on modern Android flagships.

But, up until today, the fastest we'd heard of was Oppo's 240W SuperVOOC charging, set to debut globally on the Realme GT 3 on February 28 2023.

In a bit of a cheeky move, Xiaomi has taken some of the wind out of Realme's sails by beating it to the punch with an even faster charging speed.

However, while the Realme GT 3 is an actual phone that you'll soon be able to get your hands on, Xiaomi's demo is just a teaser, at this point.

The retail models of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ ship with 120W wired charging speed or 210W on the Discovery Edition.

The company hasn't revealed when we might see 300W speeds on a mass-production smartphone, nor has it mentioned how many charge cycles you can expect at such speeds.

As battery tech evolves at a fast pace, we wouldn't be surprised if it arrived later this year. But time will tell if that proves correct.