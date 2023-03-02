Fans of Wear OS might have a new smartwatch to choose from in the future.

Anyone in the market for a Wear OS 3 watch that isn't fond of the current options might have another one to consider in the future if a new report turns out to be accurate.

There are a few Google Wear OS 3 watches to choose from already, but a new report claims that Huawei is ready to enter the market with one of its own.

That report by 9to5Google cites an unnamed source when it says that Xiaomi is working on expanding its use of Google's services. While the company says that its current smartwatch lineup uses MIUI Watch OS, anyone who goes digging will find that there is little more than Android under the hood. But Xiaomi's lack of Google tie-in means that it's missing out on the apps and services that make Wear OS so handy.

That could change soon, however. The report says that Xiaomi "may be embracing Google Play Services and the full 'Wear OS' brand on an upcoming model to create a new Xiaomi Watch that should make Wear OS fans feel right at home."

The report goes on to admit that details are slim as to what this mystery smartwatch could be, but it's expected to run Wear OS 3 and be released under the Xiaomi Watch branding. Despite the move to Wear OS 3, it's thought that the Mi Fitness (Xiaomi Wear) app will still manage everything.

As for when the watch might arrive, the report says that "development for this new Xiaomi Watch looks to be lining up for a release sometime in 2023." There is a caveat that the timing isn't confirmed, however.

Wear OS is fast becoming the go-to for non-Apple Watch wearers and the software powers everything from Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 to the various watches produced by Fossil Group - for better or worse.

Speaking of Samsung, the company appears to be hard at work getting the Galaxy Watch 6 ready, with two new batteries already leaking.