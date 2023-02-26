Xiaomi has upped its game when it comes to true wireless in-ears.

Xiaomi has announced a pair of premium true wireless earbuds that offer an impressive set of specifications and features.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro have been unveiled during the company's press conference on the eve of Mobile World Congress. They include active noice cancelling technology to block out ambient sounds (of up to 48dB) and are capable of Hi-Res Audio Wireless playback thanks to support for Sony's LDAC tech.

In addition, the new in-ears feature Xiaomi's proprietary dimensional audio technology. The spatial audio-style solution allows for sound to be adjusted depending on the position of the wearer's head. The headphones detect this themselves, through head tracking functionality.

Battery life is claimed to last up to nine hours in the buds themselves on a single charge. The case boosts that up to 38 hours in total. It supports wireless charging and comes with a USB-C port.

A dual-device connectivity feature means you can pair the Buds with two devices simultaneously and easily switch between them.

Xiaomi has also launched its first TWS app for smartphones. The Xiaomi Earbuds app enables a user to switch between the six ANC modes and three for transparency. It also controls the dual-device connectivity and built-in dimensional audio.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro are now available in either gold or black for £239.99 from the Xiaomi online store in the UK.

Also announced by the brand during MWC are the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones - the Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Lite - plus a Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro smartwatch.

The watch in particular is designed to complement the company's other devices, with a classic look and finish. It is aimed at general and sports use, with real-time tracking built in for over 100 sporting activities. It also has a 14-day battery life, which is much greater than many other smartwatches on the market.

Pocket-lint will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week to bring you more on all the biggest announcements that come from the show. You can read the latest in our handy guide to the event.