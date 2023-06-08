It feels like we only just saw the global arrival of the Xiaomi 13 series, but we're already starting to see some leaks and rumours about the next generation of Xiaomi flagship smartphones.

As usual, we're expecting the Xiaomi 14 series to be comprised of a standard and Pro model, with an Ultra model coming later on. They'll likely be launched in China first, with a global release following a few months later.

It's still early days, and information is thin on the ground, but here's what we know so far. We'll be continually updating this article with all the news as it breaks, so keep checking back if you want the latest on the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Pro £1099 at Xiaomi

Q4 2023 in China

There haven't been any specific rumours about the Xiaomi 14 series release date, but from looking at past years, we have a decent idea of what to expect. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro were released in December 2022 in China, and then debuted in February 2023 for the global market.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was released later, arriving in China in April, and it's set to arrive in Western Europe on June 12 2023.

None of the Xiaomi 13 series phones were made available in the United States, and we'd expect the same for the 14 series.

The rumours are pointing towards the Xiaomi 14 series featuring a next-gen Snapdragon chip. With the Snapdragon Summit for 2023 taking place in late October, we aren't likely to see the 14 series until November 2023 at the earliest.

Design and display

Flat and curved display options

We haven't heard much about the design yet, other than a rumour that we can expect both flat and curved display options.

This was the case with the Xiaomi 13 series. The Xiaomi 13 has a flat iPhone-esque display, whereas the Xiaomi 13 Pro has subtly curved edges. We think that's likely to be the design direction this time around, too.

Otherwise, we're not exactly sure what to expect from the design. Given that they're premium smartphones, glass backs and aluminium frames are to be expected. The Ultra model has opted for a vegan leather rear panel in recent years, so we wouldn't be too surprised to see that happen with the 14 Ultra as well.

Hardware and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

5000 mah battery

90w/120w fast charging

According to seasoned Weibo leaker, Digital Chat Station, we can expect the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to power the Xiaomi 14 Pro. And if the 13 series is anything to go by, it'll probably be the same chip that powers the standard Xiaomi 14 and the Ultra model, too.

We're told to expect a 5,000 mAh battery in the Xiaomi 14 Pro, a marginal upgrade over the 4,820 mAh pack in the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The rumour also says we'll see both 90W and 120W wired charging options. We think it's likely that we'll see 90W charging on the Xiaomi 14, and 120W on the 14 Pro.

This is an upgrade for the Xiaomi 13, which features 67W fast charging, but matches the charging speed of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. All of the models in the 13 series feature 50W wireless charging support. This hasn't been mentioned so far, but we'd expect to see the same, if not better, on the next-generation models.

Cameras

1-inch sensor with adjustable aperture?

Cameras haven't been mentioned in the rumours so far, so this part is pure speculation, but looking at the past trajectory, we have some ideas as to the features we might see on the next Xiaomi flagships.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the brand's first smartphone to feature a 1-inch type camera sensor, then this trickled down to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. With the 14 series, we think we might see a 1-inch sensor on the Xiaomi 14, too.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra introduced an adjustable aperture to the 1-inch sensor, greatly expanding its usability. We predict that this is something we'll see in the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Xiaomi 14 rumours: What's happened so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Xiaomi 14 series. We will drop any new stories in here as they appear.

29 May 2023: Xiaomi 14 Pro rumoured to feature a next-gen Snapdragon chip and a larger battery

Prolific Weibo leaker, Digital Chat Station, has leaked supposed spec details of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 smartphones.