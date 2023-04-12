We've been hearing leaks and rumours about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra for some time now and while we already have the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13, it's the flagship model that we're the most interested in. Now, we know when it'll be announced.

That unveiling will take place on 18 April 2023 according to the company's press release, with the event set to be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube not to mention the Xiaomi website.

The Xiaomi 13 is now just around the corner

The confirmation of a release date arrives just as renders leaked online claiming to show the phone in all its glory. And we say phone, but if these Smartprix renders are anything to go by we should probably call the Xiaomi 13 Ultra a camera instead. The huge camera module on the back dominates this thing in a way few other cameras do.

Xiaomi is clearly leaning into that with its marketing as well.

Xiaomi isn't saying an awful lot more than the announcement date, as you'd expect, but we already think that we know a fair bit about this thing. That starts with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Staying inside, a 4,900mAh battery will support 90W wired charging via USB-C and 50W wireless charging s well.

As for those cameras, the main shooter is set to be a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor with the Sony IMX989 being used. A trio of 50-megapixel cameras is expected to join it, while selfies will be handled by the front-facing 32-megapixel camera.

All of that definitely sounds like enough to make this thing interesting and we can expect to learn all of the ins and outs of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in just a few days now. That's also when we'll learn about two of the more important aspects of the phone - availability and pricing.