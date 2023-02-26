Xiaomi may be known for launching a plethora of different phones as part of the same series, to the point where it gets quite confusing. But for those who only care about having the best all-round flagship experience, there's one model each year worth paying attention to: the numbered 'Pro'.

For 2023, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is taking up the mantle of 'flagship', promising the best of everything. From display through cameras and outright performance and speed, it's got it all. On paper at least. We've had a short time with it, and it's shaping up to be quite a special device.

Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Pro First impressions Xiaomi's latest flagship 'Pro' device offers a huge amount of performance for the money, delivering a best-in-class display, great build quality and stupidly fast charging speeds. Pros Big, sharp display with 120Hz adaptive refresh

Stupidly fast 120W wired charging (full charge in under 20 minutes)

Strong camera system

Bio-ceramic back and IP68 water/dust resistance Cons MIUI is often frustrating

It's big and slippy

Design

162.9 x 74.6 x 8.38mm - 229g

Ceramic back - Gorilla Glass Victus front

IP68 water/dust resistant - Ceramic Black or Ceramic White colours

Few materials are as time-consuming to work with on smartphones as ceramics (or bio-ceramic in this case). They also happen to be inherently more durable than the glass that coats the rear of most devices. Understandably, then, it's seen very much as the ultimate high-end material to use in a smartphone. Which is exactly what Xiaomi has done with the 13 Pro.

The bio-ceramic back on the Xiaomi 13 Pro looks and feels almost indistinguishable from glass, but gives off a smoky chromed look. At least on our black review unit. The look on the Ceramic White version is quite different and might be the one to go for if you're particularly averse to fingerprint and palm grease smudges on your phone. After a relatively short time, our black unit is already covered in cloudy smudges and marks.

Otherwise, the only thing worth noting on the back is the camera unit which - this year - is a square island in the top left corner. Like previous models, it has visual lines separating the three lenses. It's also got the subtle Leica branding on it as an indicator to confirm that Xiaomi worked with the iconic camera company on its optics.

It's not a small device by any means and has that heft we've become accustomed to seeing on premium flagship models. On first impressions, it's also quite a heavy device and is comfortably over the 200-gram mark. This face alone may make the standard Xiaomi 13 a little more appealing for some.

Otherwise, everything is pretty standard from a flagship perspective. The front and back both curve towards the edges, to help give it a more comfortable feel in the hand than if it was a flat, right-angled device like the iPhone 14 series.

Adding to its durability credentials, Xiaomi has also seen fit to get it certified for water and dust resistance. It's IP68 rated, which is about as good as it gets for a smartphone and means it won't let dust in and can survive being submerged in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. So you can use it in the shower, or in the rain, and it'll be just fine.

Display, media and software

6.73-inch AMOLED display - 3200 x 1440 WQHD+ - 551ppi

120Hz adaptive refresh - 240Hz touch response

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support - 10-bit colour - 1200nits typical - 1900 nits peak brightness

Dolby Atmos dual speakers

In recent years Xiaomi's 'Pro' models have featured some of the best displays on the market, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro is no different. Its 6.73-inch AMOLED display boasts high resolution, high dynamic range, high refresh rates, high peak brightness and high touch response. It's got everything.

The WQHD+ resolution ensures that details are pin-sharp, with a pixel density of 551 pixels per inch. It's worth noting - as seems to be the trend - that this isn't enabled by default. So if you want the crispiest details and text, you'll need to go into settings and enable it.

Being a modern flagship phone also means you get fast refresh rates, but more than that, adaptive refresh rates. The display can reach a peak of 120Hz refresh rates and drop as low as just 1Hz when required, helping the phone save on battery use when it doesn't need to refresh quickly. With 240Hz touch response onboard as well, the content on-screen reacts quickly to interaction.

Add to that the fact its got 1200 nits typical brightness, peaks of up to 1900 nits, support for over a billion colours and support for all the popular HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG), and it should mean one of the most dynamic, colour-rich and bright displays around. On first impressions, it's already seeming a very strong display, and one we can't wait to put many hours in front of.

Just to add to the media experience, the phone also has stereo speakers. One of those built in just above the top of the display on the front, and the other placed in the bottom edge of the phone near the USB-C port. Those are boosted by Dolby Atmos support, to offer dynamic audio. Further testing is required to see just how good those are.

As for software, that's MIUI 14, Xiaomi's latest skin built on top of Android 13. It's about as far removed from the Pixel software as you can imagine, featuring many design and function decisions we find frustrating at times. It takes a little wrestling to get it behaving in a way we'd like, but once set up, it's perfectly fine. Although, there are quite a few pre-installed apps from Xiaomi.

Hardware, battery and performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - 12GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB - Wi-Fi 7

4820mAh battery - 120W HyperCharge (1-100 per cent in 19mins) - 50W wireless charging

Like the rest of the 13 Pro, the internals promise top-of-the-line performance. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers excellent performance in every device we've tested it in so far, whether that's the OnePlus 11 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We don't expect anything different from the Xiaomi 13 Pro, especially with its being paired with the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for really quick read/write speeds. It should mean smooth, fast performance with quick app downloads and installs. It's even future-proofed and is one of the first phones to launch with support for Wi-Fi 7.

This focus on speed is seen in the battery charging technology too, with Xiaomi bundling a 120W HyperCharge adapter in with the Xiaomi 13 Pro. What that means - incredibly - is that you only need 19 minutes of charging to go from an empty battery to 100 per cent. It's pretty staggering, and has some real benefits in every day usage, especially if you often forget to plug your phone in at night. Even wireless charging is fast. At 50W speeds, the wireless charger is about as fast as they come, but you will need to buy Xiaomi's bespoke charging stand to take advantage of those speeds.

Camera specs

50MP f/1.9 Leica main camera - IMX989 1-inch sensor - HyperOIS

50MP f/2.0 floating telephoto camera - OIS

50MP f/2.2 115-degree ultrawide camera

Dolby Vision 4K/60 video recording - Portrait Night Mode - 8K video

It's in the camera department we're most interested in putting the Xiaomi 13 Pro through its paces. It features a triple camera system made up entirely of 50-megapixel sensors. The primary one features a large 1-inch sensor, first featured on the 12S Ultra launched in China in 2022.

It's joined by what Xiaomi calls a 'Floating telephoto camera', which enables you to zoom in just over 3x with 'optical zoom' and a focus range from as close as 10cm to infinity. In short, you can zoom in close, without losing detail, and be able to focus on objects even when they're fairly close to the camera. You can zoom up to 70x digitally, but obviously, the detail falls off considerably by the time you reach the upper limits.

The third camera is ultrawide, featuring a 115-degree view to enable wide captures of landscapes or cityscapes.

As for video and image processing, there's a lot going on here. Xiaomi boasts it has on offer its best computational photography processing to date and has leaned on its partnership with Leica to deliver authentic looks and filters. In fact, when you first boot up the camera you can decide between two preset 'looks': Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant. You can also switch between them easily when you want to.

Having played with them a little, it appears the main difference is 'Vibrant' has boosted contrast and colour to give images more 'pop'. Not in an unrealistic, overly-processed way. It just makes things a bit more lively, as the name suggests.

As for video performance, you get lots of power here. The phone can film Dolby Vision content at 4K/60, giving you sharp, smooth content with deep contrast, wide colour support and bright peaks. If you're just after the highest resolution video, you can shoot at 8K, but you don't get Dolby Vision recording at that level.

All in all, it's an impressive-sounding system and one we're looking forward to testing more thoroughly over the coming days and weeks.

First impressions

We've tested a number of 'Pro' Xiaomi phones over the years, and each year we're impressed by the hardware capabilities of Xiaomi's flagship smartphone. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is shaping up to be just like its predecessors, offering great performance, a brilliant display and a strong camera system. We'll let you know if it delivers in our full review.