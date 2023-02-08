The Xiaomi 13 Pro will get its international launch at Mobile World Congress later this month.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially unveiled for an international audience on 26 February, according to a new report. The unveiling will take place at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is already very much a thing in China but this is the first time that we've heard of the exact date for the international unveiling.

MySmartPrice reports that Xiaomi has now officially confirmed the date for the announcement that will come after the same phone was announced in China in December 2022. One thing that hasn't yet been confirmed is whether the two phones will have the same specifications, but we think that's likely to be the case.

That will mean that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip beating at its heart, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There will be up to 512GB of storage, while a 4,820mAh battery will also support 120W fast charging. A massive 50W wireless charging speed will also be supported, it seems.

The cameras are set to be a strong suit for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, starting with a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. That'll be joined by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto option with a 3.2x zoom. Only the main camera and its telephoto cousin will have support for optical image stabilisation.

Up front, we have a 32-megapixel selfie camera alongside a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

In terms of pricing, that's anyone's guess right now but the phone starts at CNY 4999 in China - around £608 / €685. There are obviously plenty of reasons why those numbers will increase when an official price is shared later this month, though.

There is currently no word on when the standard Xiaomi 13 will be announced, but it's still possible it'll share an unveiling with its Pro cousin as well.