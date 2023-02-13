The Xiaomi 13 Lite is going to be announced for a global launch soon and it appears to be a rebranded Civi 2.

When Xiaomi takes to the stage on 26 February the company will announce not one or two, but three new phones. The trio will include the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 Pro - and one of them has had an early unboxing.

The phone that snuck its way onto camera early is the Xiaomi 13 Lite, a phone that now firmly seems to be a rebrand of the Chinese Xiaomi Civi 2 phone. That means that we also now know what the specifications are and this unboxing video shows us the phone in a surprisingly fetching grey colour. Although only briefly, unfortunately.

The unboxing was shared on Twitter alongside a list of specifications that are well worth taking a look at. They might not be up to the same standard as the rest of the Xiaomi 13 series lineup, but we can expect this phone to be the budget option of the three so that's to be forgiven.

There will be no Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 here, a fact that's the first sign of cost-cutting. In its stead, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.

In terms of display, we can look forward to a 6.55-inch AMOLED offering with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. At the top of that display, you'll find a pair of selfie cameras; a 32-megapixel wide camera and a 32-megapixel ultrawide for added flexibility.

Out back, there's a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 2-megapixel shooter will handle macro shots.

Continuing the spec dump, there's a 4,500 battery with a 67W charging capacity and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. All in all, not a bad phone at all.

We'll of course get confirmation of all of that when Xiaomi unveils the entire lineup of phones at Mobile World Congress 2023.