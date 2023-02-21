The Xiaomi 13 Lite has now essentially been confirmed by a German retailer ahead of its official unveiling.

With Xiaomi expected to announce no fewer than three new phones during its Mobile World Congress event on 26 February and one of those phones has already appeared on a German retailer's website.

Xiaomi has plenty to get through when it finally starts unveiling the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 Pro for their global launch later this month. And it's that middle one, the Xiaomi 13 Lite, that has already debuted on a German retailer's website.

The phone is listed for €499.90 in a configuration that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the specifications are also now essentially confirmed - although that won't officially happen until Xiaomi does it in a few short days' time.

In terms of specifications, the display is set to be a 6.55-inch AMOLED offering with a Full HD+ resolution. That means that the display will have a 402ppi pixel density, as MySmartPrice notes. It'll also support a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling as well.

On the inside, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8GB of Ram, while the aforementioned 128GB of storage will be available. Staying on the internals for a moment, the phone will have a 4,500mAh battery that will be charged nice and quickly thanks to 67W charging support via the USB-C connector. There's wireless charging support as well.

Moving on to cameras, the main 50-megapixel shooter looks set to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera for company.

Other tidbits worth noting include support for dual SIMs as well as eSIM support. 5G is of course available, as is Bluetooth 5.2 and the usual GPS and NFC capabilities.

While the Xiaomi 13 Lite might not be the most exciting of the three phones being announced on 26 February, there's no doubt that it has the potential to be a popular one.