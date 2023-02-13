Xiaomi is getting ready to announce as many as three new phones at Mobile World Congress on 26 February and now press images for all of them have now made their debut.

With the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro already on sale in China, we're waiting for the phones to get a release in the rest of the world later this month. We're also now expecting the Xiaomi 13 Lite to join the mix as well, with the phone offering another budget option for people who don't want to spend the money needed to get into a Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Now, Xiaomi appears to have had press images for the entire lineup leak via Twitter tipster SnoopyTech. The images show the new phones in all their glory and they're looking pretty great - just as we'd expected.

Expectations are high for the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, with both phones set to boast Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. They'll also both benefit from the same 50-megapixel camera out back, while a 32-megapixel camera will handle selfies. Joining that selfie camera will be a 6.36-inch display on the Xiaomi 13 and a 6.73-inch display on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, while only the latter will benefit from the super-fast 120W rapid charging. That same phone will also get the impressive 50W wireless charging that puts some wired charging solutions to shame.

As for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, that's flown under the radar somewhat but we're expecting it to be a Xiaomi Civi 2 in everything but name.

All three phones are set to run Android 13 out of the box while MIUI 14 will be the software that sits atop it. We'll of course get confirmation of all of this at Mobile World Congress 2023.