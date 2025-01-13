Summary Xiaohongshu is a Chinese short-form video app gaining popularity in the US due to TikTok's impending shutdown.

The app resembles Pinterest and Instagram, and came out in 2013.

It's possible Xiaohongshu may attract scrutiny like TikTok did if it gains a larger US following.

TikTok's ban in the US is fast approaching on January 19 unless the US Supreme Court decides to intervene, and many users could be seeking a new alternative to the app in a week's time. YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels could prove to be popular alternatives. However, another app has recently entered into the limelight.

The Chinese short-form video app Xiaohongshu currently holds the number-one spot for Social Networking apps in the US App Store. Xiaohongshu is known as RedNote in English and has features similar to TikTok (via TechCrunch). The app started gaining traction after TikTok creators recommended it to their followers.

"Xiaohongshu is a lifestyle platform that inspires people to discover and connect with a range of diverse lifestyles, where over 300 million users every month share their life experiences," the app's description reads.

What is Xiaohongshu?

The app has been steadily growing since it came out in 2013

Xiaohongshu

Xiaohongshu didn't appear out of thin air. The app came out in 2013 and has been on an upward trajectory since then. At first glance, the app has a layout and feature set reminiscent of Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram. The app is viewed as China's version of Instagram, with 300 million monthly active users, 79 percent of which are women.

The app is fairing well financially, and in 2024, it is projected to have increased its profits to over a billion dollars (via Bloomberg). However, if the app gains traction with English users in the US after the shutdown of TikTok, it could find itself falling under the scrutiny of US authorities like TikTok did.

It's possible Xiaohongshu's current popularity could be short-lived, but only time will tell. TikTok's biggest competitor in the US, Instagram, is facing criticism from some users after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the platform would be adjusting its content moderation policies, and getting rid of third-party fact-checking.