Xbox was a big missing figure at The Game Awards in late 2022 - something that drew a little negative attention given the significant titles it's working on that are meant to release this year.

Pretty soon after the awards show had ended, senior figures at Xbox started saying that gamers could expect to learn more about its upcoming games very soon - something that's now looking closer than ever.

Windows Central is reporting that the rumoured event is now finalised, and will take place on 25 January 2023, in just a couple of weeks. The stream will apparently go live at 20:00 GMT (that's 21:00 CET, 12:00 PT or 15:00 ET).

It has been told that the show will be called Xbox Developer_Direct, and that it should cover a range of games from both Xbox and Bethesda.

The titles that we're expecting include Redfall from Arkane, but the report makes no mention of Starfield being included. It might be a significant enough release to warrant its own livestream sometime soon, potentially.

We should, however, get deeper looks at Minecraft Legends (which we played at Gamescom 2022) and Forza Motorsport.

In fact, after quite a long period with few updates on its planned gaming releases, Xbox might use its Developer_Direct as a new template for informative updates - much like Nintendo Direct streams and PlayStation's State of Play series.

These streams don't exactly come out to a regular and predictable schedule, but you can at least bank on them appearing every few months, which hasn't been true of Xbox in recent years.

Of course, lacking any confirmation from Xbox this is still a rumour at this stage - the timing of the event may well still be up in the air, even if an event of some sort seems all but certain by now.