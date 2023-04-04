If you're always running out of storage on your Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, putting an expensive Xbox expansion card into the back of it is the only way to get more room. That's still the case, but there's at least a new, cheaper model on the horizon even if it's still too expensive.

The only way to increase the available storage on an Xbox Series X/S to date has been to use a Seagate Xbox expansion module with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options available. But they are all very costly considering how much cheaper PS5 owners have it — they can just put almost any M.2 SSD into their console of choice. Now, a new entry is on the horizon.

Western Digital entered the chat

Now Best Buy appears to have leaked the upcoming Western Digital C50 1TB expansion card and it's selling for a bit less than the Seagate option. Buying Seagate will cost you $219.99 but Best Buy briefly listed the Western Digital version for just $179.99 before pulling it from its website. We can safely expect it to reappear sooner rather than later, though.

This is of course the first time that we've seen a brand other than Seagate offer something like this, suggesting that there is some kind of period of exclusivity that is about to expire. That's a good thing for Xbox gamers of course, and it's possible that we will see other storage manufacturers start to get in on the action as well.

There's no telling when this Western Digital alternative will go on sale, unfortunately. Best Buy's product page didn't say even before it was ripped from its website, but the fact it was there at all suggests we won't have to wait long. If you're in the market for more storage, we'd suggest holding fire for now.