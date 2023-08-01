xbox series x $449.99 $499.99 Save $50 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful game console ever, and even though we're a few years into this console generation, deals are rare. Right now, you can get $50 off the popular game console through Dell, a solid discount of 10 per cent off. $449.99 at DELL

Are you still gaming on an Xbox One? This is the perfect time to upgrade to an Xbox Series X, as Dell currently has the powerful game console on sale for 10 per cent off the normal price. Instead of throwing down $500, you can take the console home for $450. That'll leave you enough money to sign up for a few months of Game Pass Ultimate, giving you plenty of games to play on your shiny new console. Deals on the latest Xbox console are exceedingly uncommon, so you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X

I don't want to start an Xbox versus PlayStation debate, as both consoles are fantastic. However, I will say that we gave the Xbox Series X a perfect five out of five in our review, which is a score we don't give out very often. We were impressed by the incredible power offered by Microsoft's latest console. It's hard to avoid being impressed when you can play all kinds of video games in 4K resolution at 60fps. We also really liked the build quality of the console itself, which isn't something you always consider when purchasing a game system.

Game Pass Ultimate really makes the Xbox Series X a good value. You can access hundreds of games, including day one new releases, for $16.99 per month. With brand new games selling for as much as $70 each nowadays, getting to take home all those games for a much lower monthly fee really makes the console a good value. Add the $50 off the retail price offered in this deal, and it's easy to see that the Xbox Series X is absolutely worth buying while it remains in stock at Dell.