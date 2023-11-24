Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle $439 $560 Save $121 This bundle is the pick of the bunch if you want a current-gen console - it's available in a few places but seems to be running through stock pretty quickly, so hop on it if you want a new Xbox and a great game to go with it. $439 at Walmart $440 at Xbox $450 at GameStop

We're right in the thick of Black Friday now, with deals flying left, right and center, and if you're on the lookout for new gaming hardware then it's well worth doing some research.

There are plenty of deals to be had, although the console reductions haven't been quite as stunning as we were hoping - making this Xbox Series X discount a welcome exception.

It takes Microsoft's super-powerful console down to an impressive $440 but, even better, it throws in Diablo 4 as well, making for a really good-value bundle that gives you a superb action RPG to get started with.

For those who want, there's even a version of the bundle that also adds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for a total of $489, meaning you're getting MW3 for only an extra $50. That's solid value for a brand-new game if you're likely to buy it anyway.

That's not where things end if you're thinking of picking up a new Xbox, though - since Diablo 4 is a perfect split-screen co-op game, you're probably going to want a second controller to go with your Series X.

This deal means that you could pretty much pick up a new Xbox Series X, with two blockbuster games and a spare controller, for only a little more than the console would normally cost without any extras - that's a great deal by any metric.

