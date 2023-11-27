Microsoft Xbox Series X $400 $500 Save $100 The Xbox Series X is the current pinnacle of gaming power. For a long, long time, it was nearly impossible to find the console. Now, not only can you find one, but you can save $100 off the regular price. This is the best price we've ever seen on the Xbox Series X, so it's definitely time to buy. Just make sure to click the coupon to get the extra discount to bring it down to $400. $400 at Amazon

Have you been delaying getting a current-generation video game console because they're a little too pricey? We can't say we blame you, as $500 is a lot of money. But right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the Xbox Series X down to $400, a full $100 off the regular price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the Xbox Series X, so if you're one of the game console holdouts, there hasn't been a better time to jump in and bring one home.

Related 13 best Cyber Monday gaming deals live right now There are loads of great gaming deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday - here are our top highlights.

Once you get the console, make sure to snag a Game Pass subscription, so you have tons of good ganes to play. You'll get a mix of new releases and throwback games, so you'll start with a giant library of things to play without spending too much extra money.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to hundreds of Xbox games, plus EA Play, Cloud Gaming, online play, and more. $45 at Amazon

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X

The battle between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox is always heated, and this deal puts Microsoft's console ahead of Sony's because it's now cheaper (and easier to find).

We reviewed the Xbox Series X when it came out and updated it with new thoughts and opinions as the console evolves. "The Xbox Series X is improving with age (and new games), a powerful box that can really do almost anything you need it to. It could do with being smaller, and it's boring to look at, but this is a really creditable gaming machine," reads our review.

I also purchased an Xbox Series X when I finally got my hands on one, and I've never regretted it for a minute. From the usual suspects like Call of Duty and NHL 24 to Game Pass games like Starfield, I've spent hundreds of hours gaming on my Series X and couldn't be happier. I'd probably love it if I could have acquired one for $400, but I'm still overjoyed with what I got for $500.

Suppose you're unsure whether the Xbox Series X has enough power for you. In that case, our review sums it up: "Cross-platform games perform excellently on Microsoft's hardware, though, and in fact sometimes have a small advantage in resolution given the Series X's power bump over the PS5."

To make it really simple, if you have the money to get something fun for Cyber Monday, this is the deal to buy. Several retailers have Xbox controllers on sale, so you can get a second one for your friends at a considerable discount.

More last-chance Cyber Monday deals