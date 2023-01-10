Quick Links
The Xbox Series X is the most powerful games console on the planet - end of. That's quite a boast to be able to put next to your console, and it's one that Xbox has been trying to make the most of since its monolithic box launched.
The growth of Xbox Game Pass alongside a bunch of exciting games means that the Series X has a wide range of incredible titles to offer up, and we've gathered a heap of lists and articles for you right here, to help you make the most of it.
Be sure to also check out our complete guides for the PlayStation 5 and for the Nintendo Switch, too.
Our best game lists for Xbox Series X
A console is nothing without great games, so it's lucky for those who either own an Xbox Series X - or are planning to buy one soon - that there are a whole bunch of incredible titles to pick up for the most powerful Xbox.
From our view on the overall top games on the platform, to a range of genre-by-genre guides for you to find a more precise set of options for you, these guides should help you find your next fix.
Tips for your Xbox Series X
Once unbox and set up your Xbox Series X, there are still plenty more things that you can do to enhance your experience while actually using the console.
From expanding your storage to changing a few settings to make sure your kids can play games while you're still in control, most of these tips are easy to implement, but can have a big impact.
Xbox Series X accessories
The Xbox Series X is a great console, but like every other one on the market, it can be made even better by adding a few key accessories to the mix.
Whether it's a top-quality headset or a controller with extra options, you might just find that a quick pick-up could change how you game on the Series X for the better. Check out these lists for some inspiration.
Xbox Series X comparisons
The Xbox Series X is the most powerful Xbox in the lineup, but that doesn't mean it's a guaranteed pick for you if you're in the market for a new console.
We've got some handy comparisons for you to check out so that you can compare the beastly box with the more affordable Xbox Series S, or indeed to older-generation Xbox models.