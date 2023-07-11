Microsoft Xbox Series S $199 $259 Save $60 This brings next-gen gaming at a simply ridiculous price - don't miss out on this Prime Day deal! $199 at Amazon

The Xbox Series S doesn't grab as many headlines as the super-powerful Series X, but it's still a dazzling bit of gaming kit, squeezing incredible efficiency into a tiny package.

It occasionally gets incredibly juicy discounts, and Amazon has obliged for this year's Prime Day, knocking $60 off the console's price to bring it below $200 - turning it into an absolutely wild bargain.

That's a crazy price to get into the current generation of gaming, with new releases all the time and no problem at all playing 1080p and 1440p games very happily.

The Series S doesn't have the most storage on the market, but in every other regard it's an ideal purchase, and is particularly superb for families that don't want to break the bank for a kids' console.

We've seen the Series S break the $200 barrier before, but it never gets much lower than this, so we think this is a perfect time to pick one up if you've been waiting for an opportunity.

The perfect Xbox Game Pass machine

With games numbering in the hundreds, a $200 Xbox Series S paired with Xbox Game Pass makes for an unbelievable combination, from our point of view.

After a brief hiatus, Microsoft has re-introduced an introductory offer that lets you get your first month of Game Pass for just a single dollar, the perfect way to dip your toe in its extremely welcoming waters.

You'll be able to try a huge range of games out, swapping to new ones whenever you fancy, at your leisure, and by choosing the Series S you don't have to work out where a massive console can fit in your setup, since it's so impressively compact.

If you're in the market for Xbox deals more widely this Prime Day, be sure to check out our Xbox Prime Day hub, where we're collating all the best deals for Xbox gamers in one place.