There are amazing games coming out for Xbox One in the coming months. Whether you own an Xbox One S, 4K-ready Xbox One X or one of the new-gen consoles, most games work across them all.

We've rounded up the Xbox One games we're looking forward to the most for you to get excited about too, so if you want some new Xbox games you'll know where to look.

There are release dates where possible and a trailer for each. We'll also be updating the round-up throughout the year so come back wherever possible.

Minecraft Legends

Pre-order: Amazon

Amazon Release date: 18 April 2023

18 April 2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC Publisher: Xbox Games Studios

This fun spin-off for the world of Minecraft lets you control armies while moving around on the ground as their commander, an interesting mix of real-time strategy and some light action.

It's got a really nice graphical look to it and will have engaging multiplayer options, making it a must for anyone who's sunk hours into Minecraft.

Dead Island 2

Pre-order: Amazon

Amazon Release date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC Publisher: Deep Silver

We'd almost given up hope of playing Dead Island 2 since it was taking so long to be shown off publicly, but we're pleased to report that it's now officially coming, and looks really fun from the trailers released so far. It's going to be bigger than the first game in every way, unsurprisingly, and we can't wait to sink our teeth in.

Hogwarts Legacy

Pre-order: Amazon

Amazon Release date: 5 May 2023

5 May 2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC Publisher: Warner Bros.

It's already out on current-gen consoles, but those of us on older hardware have to wait a little while longer. Hogwarts Legacy is a proper RPG set in the vivid world of Harry Potter, with our own wizarding student to guide through their time at Hogwarts. This is set quite a long time before the events of the books, though, so we're looking forward to exploring a more vintage version of the wizarding world.

Diablo 4

Pre-order: Amazon

Amazon Release date: 6 June 2023

6 June 2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC Publisher: Activision Blizzard

One of gaming's great franchises is returning to the fore in the form of Diablo 4, which seems set to get back to the dark and gory ways that saw the series first flourish.

A massive open world beckons, and with seamless co-op we're hoping it should be oodles of fun to play through with friends.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: Paradox Interactive

After a decade and a half, we're finally getting a sequel to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines. Similarly a first-person RPG, it'll put you in the shoes of a bloodsucker ready to wreak havoc on mortals and the vampiric alike. We can't wait.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS4 and PC

No, also on PS4 and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

It's been more than 15 years since the original game, so this sequel has us excited more than most. We still haven't seen much of the gameplay yet, but the CGI effects are quite simply jaw-dropping. What's more, you can have some of your music or artwork included in the game. Find out more at hitrecord.org.