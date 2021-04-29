The Xbox One has been a superb console, and thanks to Microsoft's all-inclusive ideas about the next generation of console gaming, looks set to be a mainstay for a few more years, even with the Xbox Series X and S.

Like most games consoles, as you get used to the Xbox One, whether it's a powerful Xbox One X, or a sleek Xbox One S, there are some things you'll notice that could be improved. A few simple accessories can make a huge difference to your experience of your Xbox. We've gathered some of the very best available, right here.

Xbox Xbox One Play and Charge Kit Best overall Must-have $31.99 $33.99 Save $2 A great way to make your controllers better to use. Pros Rechargeable power

Free yourself from AAs Cons Doesn't last crazy long

Battery life decreases over time $31.99 at Amazon

For all that we love the Xbox One, it frustrates us to this day that its controllers come with AA battery packs by default, which get expensive or fiddly quick.

This charging pack from Microsoft takes care of the problem, giving you a longer battery life that's easily recharged with the included cable, which is also of really good quality.

Amazon AmazonBasics charging cable Best Value Useful cables A solid cable at a great price to charge your accessories. Pros Better cable length

For those last-minute cable scrambles Cons Won't last for years $7.88 at Amazon

Whether you've got that rechargeable battery or not, there will be times when you need to plug in your controller while you play, and a good cable is a must.

If you just want a new cable, then, Amazon's cheap range will do the trick nicely, and a long version will make sure that you have plenty of room to move around.

Xbox Vertical Stand Best for organising Get vertical $9.99 $19.99 Save $10 A great stand at a great price. Pros Ideal for different layouts

Looks more interesting vertical Cons A bit pricey for some plastic $9.99 at Amazon

How you arrange your consoles will depend on a whole bunch of factors around your space and TV stand, but for many people being able to stand them vertically would be really useful.

This stand is one of a few you can find, with a version to fit every Xbox One model, letting you stand them up without worrying about toppling over.

KontrolFreek KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Performance Thumbsticks Best for competitivity FPS grips $16.99 $21.99 Save $5 A nice, simple way to get more fine control while you game. Pros Better control

Helps with FPS games Cons A bit fiddly to fit

Have to guess which style you like $16.99 at Amazon

The Xbox One controller is absolutely brilliant without any changes, but after a while, you might find yourself wanting some extra control and precision on the thumbsticks.

If so, KontrolFreek has a whole heap of different styles to pick from. We like this pattern for its texture and grippiness, but others can help in different ways.

Logitech Logitech G920 Best for racers Premium quality $279.99 $299.99 Save $20 An expensive but awesome way to up your immersion. Pros Superb wheel

Sturdy pedals

Elevates racing games Cons Bulky

Expensive $279.99 at Amazon

Racing wheels are a bit of tech that many people might consider overkill if they're looking for a simple good time on a driving game.

If you want to take your immersion to the next level, though, in the likes of Forza Horizon 4 or Project Cars 3, there's nothing quite like a wheel and pedal combo. This set from Logitech is as good as they come, although it's got a price to match.

How to choose your next Xbox One accessory

There are literally countless different options when it comes to adding an accessory to your Xbox One, so use these questions to help you work out what you really need.

Do you have a problem with your Xbox One?

As you game at the moment, is there an issue that sticks out and annoys you a little? Whether it's batteries running out on your controller, or the console not quite fitting right on your TV stand, that's a great place to start and will probably lead you to an accessory that can fix the problem.

Are you hugely into one genre?

Do you predominantly play one genre of game on your console, whether it's an FPS or a flight simulator? If so, you might want to look into controllers and accessories that are aimed at it specifically, to see if they might help you level up your genre gaming.

What's your budget?

If you wanted to, you could spend a huge amount of money on improving small aspects of your Xbox - that might be sensible, but if you've only got a limited budget, we recommend working that number out first, to make sure you stay within your aims.