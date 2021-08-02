Each month, Xbox gamers can download and play a couple of free games as part of an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Xbox Live Gold is more than just free games though. It also gives Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S and even original Xbox One owners the chance to play multiplayer games online and discounts on many digital games on the Xbox Store.

Membership in the UK usually costs £17.99 for three-months or £49.99 for a whole year's membership when paid up front. Alternatively, you can choose to pay monthly for £6.99 a month.

In our opinion though, the best way to subscribe is through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For just £10.99 per month, you get Xbox Live Gold membership, Xbox Game Pass with access to over 300 games to download and play, EA Play, Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, plus Xbox Game Pass for PC with more than 200 Windows 10 titles.

Xbox Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) Three-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to 100s of Xbox games, plus EA Play, Cloud Gaming, online play and more. See at Amazon

Free Xbox Games with Gold list for April 2023:

Here are the Xbox Live Gold free games you get this month as part of your subscription.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Available: 1 to 30 April 2023

Based on the hugely successful BBC TV series, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure starring many of the main characters from the show. You have to guide members of the Shelby family through different missions using a mixture of stealth and timing, in order to achieve certain objectives by a set point in time.

Out of Space: Couch Edition

Available: 1 to 30 April 2023

Couch-based co-op games are certainly making a comeback and Out of Space: Couch Edition is a good example of why. Up to four players have to clean your home (starship) in space from alien invasions, general clutter and general nonsense, while also keeping an eye on your finances. It's the same kind of hilarious party game as Overcooked and Moving Out.

Note, Xbox has ceased the inclusion of backward compatible games to the Games with Gold line-up.

Of last month's free games, Lamentum will still be available for download until 15 April 2023.