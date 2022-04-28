With E3 cancelled and Summer Game Fest returning, it's a busy summer for gaming news, and after the disappointing launch of Redfall and a slow start to the year, Xbox is under pressure to deliver some fireworks.

It has announced not one but two presentation events that will take place in June. Its Xbox Games Showcase will be immediately followed by a dedicated event for Starfield. You can find out more about that presentation here, but if you want to watch the actual Showcase first, here are the details.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase event?

As revealed by a tweet about the Starfield event, the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on 11 June 2023, and you'll find the exact start time below, for different regions.

10:00 PT

13:00 ET

18:00 BST

19:00 CEST

02:00 (12 June) JST

03:00 (12 June) AEST

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft is yet to confirm its streaming details for the Xbox Games Showcase, but we hope to host it on this page closer to the time.

We also expect it to be available on the following channels:

What to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox team knows that quite a lot is riding on it having a good showing at this showcase - its 2023 so far hasn't been a blockbuster, so some nice news about upcoming releases would be a tonic.

We know for sure that we'll see a bunch of Forza Motorsport, which doesn't yet have a release date but might well get one during the show.

Another likely appearance is from the Fable reboot, which has been radio silent for a long time but looks like it was the subject of the marketing tease you can see below.

That music is from Fable, while the trail of glitter is highly suggestive of the game's fairies - and we've got every reason to hope it won't be a CGI trailer, too. Aaron Greenberg from Xbox commented in the run-up to the show that none of the trailers will be purely CGI, with all of them showcasing either gameplay or in-engine footage, at least.

After teasing a bunch of far-off projects a few years ago, Xbox has a lot of ongoing development that it could give us a glimpse into, too. That means things like the Perfect Dark reboot, State of Decay 3, The Outer Worlds 2 and, perhaps, The Elder Scrolls VI could get gameplay demos or teases.

Plus, in hardware terms, maybe something on the Xbox Game Pass "Keystone" streaming box. Exciting times.