Some people might have come up with a great online name very early on, or on their first try, but there are also plenty of us who want to change the handle we use on an online service at some point.

Thankfully, this is quite easy to do when it comes to Xbox's gamertag handles - you can change your gamertag pretty easily. Here are all the details you should know.

Is an Xbox gamertag change free?

The first time you want to change your gamertag you can do it completely for free.

If you've already changed it once, though, a charge will apply - in the US, it's $9.99 each time, while in the UK it's £7.99, and this varies further between regions.

How to change Xbox gamertag on a console

If you're on your Xbox Series X, Series S or Xbox One, here's how to change your gamertag.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the smart guide, and go to Profile & System Select the profile you want to change Got to My Profile and then to Customise Profile Go to Choose your new gamertag and enter your new choice, then hit Check availability If your choice is available, you'll be shown how it will be displayed Hit Change gamertag if you're happy to complete the process

How to change Xbox gamertag on the web

You can also change your gamertag through the web, in case that's easier, by following the steps below.