The price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is set to rise. As of July 10, the price of the console's main subscription service tier is rising from $16.99 to $19.99 for new members. Current subscribers will continue to pay $16.99 until September 12, at which point the price of recurring charges will increase to $19.99.

Xbox Game Pass Core and PC Game Pass are also seeing price rises. Game Pass Core will remain at $9.99 for monthly subscriptions, but the annual price will rise from $59.99 to $74.99. PC Game Pass will increase from $9.99 to $11.99. Game Pass for Console will no longer be available for new members, and a new tier called Xbox Game Pass Standard is being launched at a lower price, but without access to day-one releases such as Black Ops 6.

What is the new Game Pass tier?

No day-one access to first-party titles

To soften the blow of the price increases, Microsoft is launching a new Game Pass tier, called Xbox Game Pass Standard. This tier will become available "in the coming months". Game Pass Standard will cost $14.99 per month and will still give you access to hundreds of Xbox games you can play for free, as well as access to online console multiplayer. You also get exclusive member deals and discounts of up to 50% on some games.

The big reason why Game Pass Standard is cheaper than Game Pass Ultimate is that you won't get access to games on the day they're released. If you're hoping to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 the moment it drops, then you'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription; Game Pass Standard subscribers are unlikely to get access to the game for some time.

When are the Game Pass price changes coming into effect?

If you sign up to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from today, you'll start paying the new price of $19.99 from day one. However, if you're already paying a monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you won't see an increase in your monthly payment until September 12, so you have time to cancel your subscription if you're not happy with the new price.

The same applies to Game Pass Core and PC Game Pass, with the new prices taking effect from now for new subscribers, but not increasing for current subscribers until September 12.

It's also no longer possible to start a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for Console. Current subscribers with automatic payment renewal can continue on their subscription, but if you turn off automatic renewal and the subscription lapses, you won't be able to sign up again.

After 18 September, you won't be able to stack more than 13 months of Xbox Game Pass for Console.

If you have Xbox Game Pass for Console codes, you'll still be able to redeem these until further notice. After 18 September, you won't be able to stack more than 13 months of Xbox Game Pass for Console, although you can continue to stack beyond that limit until September.

The price changes are taking effect worldwide and Microsoft has released a list of all of the price changes on a country-by-country basis. Here's a breakdown of what's changing in the US.

Subscription Old Price New Price Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $16.99 $19.99 Xbox Game Pass Standard N/A $14.99 PC Game Pass $9.99 $11.99 Xbox Game Pass Core 12 Months $59.99 $74.99

Why is Microsoft increasing the price of Game Pass?

The company is seeking to make up for lost revenue on Call of Duty

The news that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch was music to the ears of those who already subscribe. It means that if you're already paying for Microsoft's subscription service for Xbox games, you won't need to pay anything more to start playing Black Ops 6 the moment it launches.

However, losing out on potentially millions of sales of the game at $70 a pop meant that it was always likely that this would lead to Microsoft putting up the price of Xbox Game Pass, and this move has now been confirmed. It's no coincidence that the price rises will come into effect one month before Black Ops 6 is released on October 25.