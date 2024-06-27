Key Takeaways Xbox app to be available on Fire TVs via Fire TV Stick in July.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play games via cloud on Fire TVs.

No need for a console, just a Fire TV, Bluetooth controller, and subscription.

Microsoft and Amazon have announced that you will soon be able to download the Xbox app on your Fire TVs or with a Fire TV Stick. The Xbox app will be available to download sometime this July and allow all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play games via the cloud with just a controller.

Xbox has been pushing its cloud and Game Pass service to as many devices as it can in recent years as it lags behind in console sales. As of now, you can currently access Game Pass on any Xbox console, PC, mobile device, or select Samsung TVs to play games either natively or through cloud streaming. The latter method allows even the most recent and technically demanding games to be played on any device with the app, which will now expand to include Fire TVs.

Microsoft and Amazon team up to bring games without a console

How the Xbox app will work on your Fire TV

screenshot from the Xbox home screen

The barrier to entry for current-gen gaming has never been lower with this new partnership. All one needs to access the latest and greatest games (excluding PlayStation and Nintendo exclusives, of course) is a Fire TV or compatible Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth controller, and a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. Currently, the compatible Fire TV Sticks listed are the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K.

Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering corporate vice president Ashley McKissick stated: "The expansion of Xbox gaming to Fire TV devices offers players another option for enjoying their favorite games using devices they already own. For those who don’t own an Xbox console, this provides an affordable and convenient way to get started. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there’s something for every type of player. We look forward to having more people join the Xbox gaming community."

If you are not already a subscriber, you will need to get a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to take advantage of the app on your Fire TV. Game Pass is Xbox's subscription service that comes in various tiers and gives its users access to a massive catalog of both first and third-party games. Ultimate is the highest tier of Xbox's subscription offerings at $17 per month, but the only tier that gives access to cloud gaming. You will gain all the other perks as well, which include access to the entire Game Pass library on a console should you have or get one, as well as PC, and online multiplayer.

It is important to note that you will not be downloading or purchasing any games when accessing Game Pass through your Fire TV. Since this device can only support the cloud gaming feature of Game Pass, you will be limited to games that are available for cloud streaming, as well as be subjected to varying levels of lag and picture quality depending on your internet speeds. Xbox currently recommends speeds of 20 Mbps or higher for cloud gaming, with a 5 GHz connection preferred.

Any Bluetooth-compatible controller will work with your Fire TV to play on the Xbox app, including the official Xbox console controller.

Microsoft and Amazon haven't given a firm date for when the app will launch, however, we do know it will be something this July.