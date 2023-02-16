First available to Xbox Insiders, now all Xbox console owners get the energy savings features in the latest software update.

Microsoft has rolled out its latest software update for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One that brings a few features previously only available to Xbox Insiders.

The headline addition is the brand's new energy saving measures. Once updated, Xbox consoles will, by default, only download games and updates when the process will produce the lowest carbon emissions. This uses regional carbon intensity data to assess the perfect time during the night, so your automatic download will have the least impact on the environment.

In addition, the console's shutdown process will change - powering down completely in order to save the most amount of energy. This means it will take longer to switch back on until you can start playing a game again, but can save you cash on your energy bills. You do get the option to switch it back into standby mode, however.

Also added with the February update is the ability to use the Google Home app on mobile as a touch remote control for your Xbox console. This turns it on or off, allows you to navigate the screen and even control media playback, all from a device you already have in your pocket. You just need to refresh your devices in the Google Home app and select your Xbox.

Finally, you can now also hide game art when selecting tiles on the home screen. Usually, when selecting a game tile, the art from that game appears on your home screen. Now you can set it to just display a solid colour instead.

All you need to do is head to Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Solid color and game art and use the toggle in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen to use either game art or not.

The Xbox February update is rolling out now so you should have either received and installed it or at least been notified that it is ready.

If you don't have the new features yet, head to Settings > System > Updates and click on Update console. That will set the process off manually.