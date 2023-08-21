Xbox might have spent the last year or so looking enviously at PlayStation (and dbrand) doing good business in replacement covers for the PS5, because it's just unveiled new wraps for the Series X that look like a pretty direct response.

These new fabric-covered panels fold around your console, secured by a hook and loop, to give it a totally different look and feel, with three designs available to pre-order now ahead of release on 10 November 2023.

The most striking of these is, unsurprisingly, a Starfield wrap that could well be popular with Bethesda's latest massive RPG now just a couple of weeks away from release.

Xbox

It's certainly a lovely design, and we're big fans of the idea of wraps as opposed to simply limited-edition consoles that lock out existing owners from nicer aesthetics.

Whereas the PS5 had removable plates from the very start, making replacement covers a likelihood on day one, the Series X is a more closed unit, so wraps look like a sensible solution to that problem, too.

Xbox Series X Console Wrap You can now pre-order wraps in three colours, so be sure to order one if you're tired of your boring old black Series X! $45 at Xbox

Xbox says that the wraps won't obscure any ventilation at all for the Series X, which makes sense given that its air venting is primarily out through the top of the console.

The insides of the padded panels are apparently finished in Silicon so that they grip and stay in place, but the fit should be pretty secure anyway.

They're priced at $44.99 or £40 (although the Starfield version is $5 more at $50), which isn't bad value at all and compares pretty closely to the console covers that Sony has now been selling to PS5 owners for a while.

It gives both gaming giants the chance to offer limited-edition looks like the Starfield wrap without people needing to buy a whole new console. Sony's recent Spider-Man 2 covers sold out super-quickly, so it'll be interesting to observe how the Starfield wrap fares.

You'll have to wait until November to actually get your hands on whatever wrap you go for, though, and there's also no mention of the Series S at all in Microsoft's announcement, so Series S owners can't get in on the fun for now.

Expect more variants and colour options to launch down the line, though - now that it's finalised the way it'll offer custom designs, Microsoft is sure to keep providing fun new versions.