Summary With an Xbox Game Pass and a Bluetooth controller, you can access games on select smart TVs.

Cloud gaming requires a quality internet connection to provide seamless gameplay, but video quality is lacking.

You can save money by gaming without a console, but you'll also be sacrificing some performance issues.

For all the continued excitement surrounding the latest-gen gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony , and all the immersive and creative games offered, you don't necessarily need to invest in a console to play the latest popular titles. You don't even need a PC either -- all that's required is the right smart TV and a small monthly investment.

I've been playing Xbox games without a console with my new Samsung smart TV via the Xbox app. The results have been relatively surprising, because the game quality has actually been pretty decent. It's certainly not the same as using a console, but it's not the worst way to enjoy some titles either. Here's what you need to know about playing Xbox without a console.

How to play Xbox games without a console

You'll need the right smart TV

It's the Xbox app that grants access, and right now it's only available on Samsung and Fire TV, so if you don't have one of those models, you won't be able to enjoy Cloud gaming. However, Microsoft recently announced LG will be enlisting as well, so gamers with new LG smart TVs will be able to download and enjoy the app later this year.

In addition to the app, you also need a compatible Bluetooth controller, which includes different modes of Xbox and PlayStation controllers, as well as options from Logitech, Google, and Amazon. You'll also need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which requires enrollment in the Ultimate tier, costing $20 per month.

Is Xbox Cloud gaming any good?

The results are somewhat surprising

The opportunity is part of Microsoft's Cloud Gaming push, which places an effort on convenience and quality. To start, there are plenty of compelling new and old titles across a range of genres, for both solo and online play, it's a very good start for just about everyone.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in particular stood out for me.

Overall, the gameplay is fairly good, and more than serviceable if you want to embrace the convenience of playing without a console. Games are up and running in a matter of minutes, perhaps slightly longer than using a console, and it was rare that I encountered any noticeable lag. You'll want to make sure your internet speed is able to keep up, however, to ensure no delays.

You won't get the immersive sound you would from a console if you have the proper sound setup.

There are limitations, though, which mainly have to do with how the games look and sound. You'll notice the biggest difference when playing the latest blockbuster games that embrace the power and precision of the newest consoles. Cloud gaming caps resolution at FHD, and locks in at 60 FPS, which are standards lower than that of the console. So, colors won't pop as much and details won't be as sharp. It also means that sometimes you won't get the entirety of the game to load all at once, so you may be missing details in the background. Like video, the audio quality is capped too, so you won't get the immersive sound you would from a console if you have the proper sound setup.

Should you choose Cloud gaming over a console?

Balancing cost versus performance

The decision about where and how to play comes down to cost and convenience. There are performance sacrifices that are inevitable when opting for Cloud streaming, but there is a lot of money to save when you aren't buying a console (provided you already have the appropriate smart TV). The performance concerns are muted if you're not playing the biggest, most demanding titles, so in that regard, there's a lot to enjoy.

While I don't have an Xbox console, I was able to make some comparisons with my PlayStation 5. The power of that console, a device designed specifically for gaming, is very evident when compared to Cloud gaming. However, with some simpler titles like Spyro or even the 2014 Tomb Raider, I don't know that I was missing out on too much.

Xbox and other companies are committed to making it even better.

If you don't have a console, Cloud gaming on a smart TV is a great way to enjoy a long list of games without spending hundreds of dollars. But you do get what you pay for, so you can't expect perfect video and audio quality, and you're likely not going to be able to keep up with others in fast-paced online multiplayer realms. Still, cloud gaming is a more than worthy exploration, and may be supplementary to mobile or console gaming for you.

Cloud gaming on a smart TV isn't necessarily a replacement for a console, but it's far from insignificant. It's also not going away, and considering how good it is now, it's clear that Xbox and other companies are committed to making it even better.