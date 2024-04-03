Key Takeaways Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate offers game streaming on various devices.

Cloud gaming is almost certainly the future. This technology lets players instantly boot up a game with no need to download a massive file or even have a PC or console powerful enough to run the game and start playing. With the death of Stadia, Xbox's Xbox Cloud Gaming stands as the current king in the game streaming market either on PC or an Xbox console.

So, long as you are a subscriber to Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier of Xbox's game subscription service, you can access the (currently in beta) Xbox Cloud Gaming on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, PC, smart TV, and Xbox console. The only restriction, at least until now, was that you were required to use a controller when streaming games. With a recent update, Xbox Cloud Gaming is finally giving players more options, by introducing keyboard and mouse support.

If you just fire up Xbox Cloud Gaming right now, however, you may find it still requires you to have a controller connected. There are a couple hoops and caveats to know about using your keyboard and mouse, so let me fill you in on all the details.

How to use keyboard and mouse on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Adding mouse and keyboard support to Xbox Cloud Gaming is great for gamers who love the precision and speed these gaming accessories offer. Previously, you had to use a controller, which isn't always the best option for some games.

Become an Insider

Just like Xbox Cloud Gaming itself is technically still in beta, keyboard and mouse support is also only in a preview phase. This means that it isn't readily available to all Xbox Cloud Gaming users by default, but only for those who opt in to the Xbox Insiders program and who are using either the browser version of Xbox Cloud Gaming on Edge or Chrome, or via the Xbox app on PC. If you're not in the Insider Program, here's how to join:

Download the Xbox Insider Hub app via the Microsoft Store. Open the program and hit Join. Accept the terms and conditions. Select Previews on the left-hand menu and choose PC Gaming. Select Join. Select Manage and Load preview.

Now that you're in the Insider Program, you can load up Xbox Cloud Gaming either via the app or your browser to start testing out keyboard and mouse support on select titles.

What Xbox Cloud games support mouse and keyboard?

Full list of games

Gamepass

Since keyboard and mouse support is still being tested, there are only a limited number of games that currently support it. More are expected to be added over time. However, for now your options include:

Fortnite

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

Be aware that keyboard and mouse support is known to have some issues even with the titles listed above -- since it is still in a testing phase.

FAQ

Q: Can you use keyboard and mouse on Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles?

No. At least for the time being, keyboard and mouse support is only available when using Xbox Cloud Gaming through your browser or the Xbox app on PC.

Q: What platforms can I use Xbox Cloud Gaming on?

You can access Xbox Cloud Gaming on any Xbox console from the Xbox One onward, as well as the following devices:

iPhone – iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12/mini/Pro/Pro Max

iPads – iPad Air 3rd/4th Gen, iPad Pro 11, iPad Mini 5th Gen, iPad 8th Gen

Windows – Surface Go, Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7+, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 2.

Android – All devices running Android 6.0 or higher.

Q: How much does Xbox Cloud Gaming gaming cost?

Xbox Cloud Gaming isn't sold individually but is included as part of Game Pass Ultimate which costs $17 per month.

Q: Do I need an Xbox to play Xbox Cloud Gaming?

No, you do not need to own any Xbox console to play Xbox Cloud Gaming. All you need is one of the above-listed supported devices, a free Xbox account, and a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

Q: What countries is Xbox Cloud Gaming available in?

Xbox Cloud Gaming isn't available in all regions of the world just yet, but is in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, Mexico, and more. For the full list of supported countries and regions, check the official list here.

Q: What games are on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

There are currently hundreds of games from the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 generations available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, but not all. You can browse the entire library here without subscribing to see if your favorite game is on there before spending any money.