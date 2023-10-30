Some rocky news is emerging for Xbox users - it looks like there's been a new tightening of how it allows third-party accessories like controllers and fight sticks to connect to its consoles.

A new error is locking some accessories out of being used entirely, and there are quite a few wrinkles in terms of what devices are affected - here's everything you should know.

How are accessories being locked out by Xbox?

Users have started reporting an issue where an error code pops up when they connect certain accessories, coded as 0x82d60002, and directs them to a support page that you'll find here.

This page explains that it's the result of an "unauthorised" accessory being connected and that two weeks after the code is first registered, the accessory will get a new code, 0x82d60003, which will block it from working at all on the console.

This seems to be happening across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices, and affecting a range of devices that don't have the "Designed for Xbox" badge that demonstrates they're officially certified by Xbox for use.

Right now, it looks like any accessory that doesn't have that badge (other than Xbox's own first-party devices, of course) could be at risk of the error code.

Why is Xbox blocking accessories?

There are plenty of possible reasons why Xbox is pursuing this course, and when we contacted it for comment we were given the following broad explanation:

"Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners' accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety. Unauthorized accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.) Gamers may receive a pop-up warning that their accessory is unauthorized. Eventually, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use to preserve the console gaming experience. For a full list of accessories that are supported on Xbox consoles, please visit www.xbox.com/accessories."

This fairly clearly suggests that the move is part of a drive to push users towards certified Xbox-approved hardware, to raise awareness of that certification and to demonstrate to accessory-makers that they basically have to use it.

Another more generous option being mentioned is that it's also aimed at combating devices like Cronus emulators and macro-enabled gamepads that give users unfair advantages in online games like Call of Duty: Warzone, or Halo Infinite.

Are my Xbox accessories going to be blocked?

This is a complicated question, depending on what accessories you own and use - some third-party manufacturers have started to make announcements about their product lineups to let users know what devices might be affected by the change, like Brook Gaming below.

It makes adapters that help fight sticks and racing wheels that aren't made for Xbox work on the platform, so that players don't need multiple devices for different platforms, but it looks like that avenue might not be closing off.

If your controller was sold with a "Designed for Xbox" logo on the packaging or sales listing, you should be safe, but if you do get an error code you might need to get in touch with the manufacturer to establish what's going on.

One major exception we should mention is that this won't affect wired headsets - since they connect by a 3.5mm jack, you have nothing to worry about if you used wired audio.

The vast majority of major accessory-makers adhere to the guidelines Xbox demands, so controllers from the likes of PowerA, SCUF and more should all be fine. If you're able to connect your accessory in the next few weeks without being given the error code, you have nothing to worry about.

What accessories will still work with Xbox?

As we've mentioned, although the change does mean the some types of adapters and controllers will be locked out, most mainstream options will still work perfectly.

PowerA FUSION Pro 3 Guaranteed to work This brilliant wired controller from PowerA, for example, is fully Xbox-certified, so will work a treat and is in no danger of being locked out. $79 at Amazon

This also goes for headsets with the Designed for Xbox branding - they'll work just as they always have, and there's nothing to worry about in terms of future changes, either.