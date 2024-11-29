Key Takeaways Xbox Avatars will no longer be accessible after Jan. 9, 2025.

Microsoft will provide refunds for Xbox Avatar purchases made between Nov. 1, 2023, and Jan. 9, 2025.

Old Xbox Original Avatars will still remain usable through the Xbox Original Avatars app.

If you have a newer Xbox Avatar, their days are unfortunately limited.

Microsoft has announced that on January 9th, 2025, the Xbox Avatar Editor app will no longer be available on Xbox consoles or PCs. This means Xbox is officially saying goodbye to its updated Avatar program, and players will not be able to access their Xbox Avatars anymore.

"Due to low engagement and our shift in focus towards delivering other player experiences, the Xbox Avatar Editor app will no longer be available," Microsoft said on a Xbox support page.

Your Xbox360 Avatar will live on

Microsoft is only getting rid of its newer Avatars, not its older ones

In 2018, Microsoft launched a new Avatar app which gave players greater ways to express themselves in their Xbox Avatar. Microsoft is only shutting down its newer Xbox Avatar Editor app, not its old one called Xbox Original Avatars.

Microsoft first launched its Avatar program in 2008 on the Xbox360, and those avatars did carry over to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles, and PC via the Xbox Original Avatars app. Microsoft is only shutting down it's newest Xbox Avatar program. The old one will still be alive. That means if you still have an Xbox360, you can customize your original avatar on there and use them in Xbox360 games that feature Xbox Original Avatars, like my all-time favorite Doritos Crash Course.

If you want to use your new Xbox Avatar as your gamerpic, you'll have to update it before the Xbox Avatar Editor app is gone next year. If you made any Xbox Avatar purchases from November 1st, 2023, through January 9th, 2025, you will be refunded by Microsoft to your original payment method when the program sunsets. I forgot Microsoft's new Xbox Avatar program existed. Although it's sad to see it go, I'm glad to see the Xbox360 avatar live on for nostalgia purposes.