Summary The Xbox app is coming to new LG Smart TVs later this year.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play games through Xbox Cloud Gaming on LG Smart TVs.

LG is the second TV brand, after Samsung, to get the Xbox app.

"This is an Xbox" is now about to apply to one of the biggest TV brands in the world.

At CES 2025, Microsoft announced a new collaboration with LG that will bring the Xbox app to new LG Smart TVs later this year. This means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will soon be able to play games through Xbox Cloud Gaming on supported LG Smart TVs.

"Soon, players with LG Smart TVs will be able to explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games in the Game Pass Ultimate catalog, including popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and upcoming releases like Avowed (launching February 18, 2025)." Microsoft said in a press release.

There is no exact release date or list of supported LG Smart TV models at the time of writing. Microsoft says more details will be shared in the "coming months."

Xbox is making a big push for cloud gaming

Almost anything can be an Xbox now

Xbox

Late last year, Microsoft started a new ad campaign centered around the tagline "This is an Xbox." The campaign aims to raise awareness that gaming on Xbox is no longer limited to just its console, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

"Gaming should be easy to access and available for everyone, so whether you have an Xbox console, play on PC, with Samsung Smart TVs, handhelds, mobile phones, Amazon Fire TV, or a Meta Quest headset with Game Pass Ultimate, you can play with Xbox." Microsoft said in a press release.

The Xbox app is already available on some Samsung Smart TVs, making LG the second major TV manufacturer to welcome the Xbox app to its Smart TV OS. Recently, Xbox announced it was testing the ability for players to stream games they already own outside the Game Pass catalog through Xbox Cloud gaming. This includes titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Baldur's Gate 3. The feature will be fully available by the time the Xbox app launches on LG Smart TVs.