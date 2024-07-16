Key Takeaways Amazon bundle offers Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Xbox controller, Game Pass for $79.

Game Pass now available on Fire TV Stick, stream Xbox games via TV.

Xbox focusing on Game Pass service rather than new hardware, hinting at brand pivot.

Amazon is offering a bundle of a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Xbox controller, and one month of Game Pass for Prime day. The entire bundle will cost you $79, a $40 discount from the original price.

The Xbox Game Pass app just became available for Fire TV Stick devices earlier in July as part of Xbox's wider goal to bring its service to as many devices as possible. You can currently stream games via your Fire TV Stick so long as you own a controller and Game Pass subscription, all of which are included in this bundle.

Play Xbox without the Xbox

Stream games right to your TV

Amazon/Microsoft

After the announcement of Game Pass coming to Fire TV Sticks earlier this month, Amazon has revealed a Prime day bundle that includes everything one would need to stream games on your TV without the need for a console. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the newest version of the Fire TV Stick which has 16GB of storage for various media apps, up to 4K streaming support, and Wi-Fi 6. Alongside streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Max, the Xbox app will allow users to stream the entire Xbox Game Pass library through their TV with just a controller.

This bundle includes a 1 month Game Pass Ultimate subscription card, but is valid only for new Game Pass subscribers only and cannot be added on or used to upgrade an existing subscription. Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive Game Pass tier, all of which also got a price increase this month, and includes access to the Game Pass library on both consoles and PC, as well as streaming. Since the Fire TV Stick only allows for streaming content, you must have an Ultimate level subscription to play games through it.

Game streaming is dependent on your own internet speeds and connection strength, so your personal level of quality with this service will vary.

Moving away from consoles

Services over hardware

Microsoft

Between Xbox porting its exclusives to PlayStation and Switch, the price hike in Game Pass prices, and removing day-one games from lower tiers, confidence in the Xbox brand is at a low among its core audience. The marketing term used for this bundle, which reads "Stream Xbox games. No console required." only drives home the concern that Xbox is bowing out of the console race sooner rather than later.

Xbox has stated that it is working on new hardware, but nothing beside new versions of the current Series X and S have been officially announced. With its sales lagging as far behind the competition as it is, Xbox appears to be trying to push Game Pass more than its hardware in an attempt to pivot the Xbox brand from being a console to just a service that exists everywhere.