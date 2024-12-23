Summary X's Premium+ subscription now costs $22/month, a 37.5% increase.

The social media platform says the price increase was made to support its new ad-free experience, extra features, and support for creators.

Current Premium+ subscribers billed before 01/20/2025 will pay old rates; after that, new rates apply.

A substantial price hike is hitting X's top-tier subscription service, which you may or may not have known even existed.

X has announced that its Premium+ subscription plan is going up to $22 a month in the U.S., a 37.5 percent increase. The plan previously was $16 a month. The price hike came into effect on December 21. The cost for an annual subscription to Premium+ went up to $229 from $168. International users face a similar price hike as well.

If you're a current subscriber of X Premium+, and your next billing cycle is before January 20, 2025, you'll be charged at the old rate. If it's after January 20, the new rate will kick in.

Why is X raising prices?

The platform cites its new 'completely ads-free' experience

X cites three primary reasons for the price hike. One is that the service is now "completely ads-free, providing an uninterrupted browsing experience." The second is that its top-tier subscription service has more features now, including higher priority customer support, its new Radar feature for searching trends and Grok AI.

The final reason X cites for the price increase is to help support creators. The social media giant says it "shifted our revenue model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone." X uses its subscription fees to help contribute to creator earnings. It's important to note that X's basic subscription tier remains unaffected by this recent price hike and is still $3 a month.

X has gone through a lot in the past two years. In 2022, it was acquired by Elon Musk and the following year, it was renamed X. After the 2024 U.S. election, there have been reports of many users leaving the platform due to its new terms of service and Musk's recent political actions in the U.S. (via Forbes). Two of its competitors, Bluesky and Threads, have seen a massive growth in users in the past two months.