Summary X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing a global outage with site and app issues affecting many users.

Over 30,000 reports of X being down have been recorded since 6am EST in the US.

No official word from X or Elon Musk has been provided regarding the outage.

Update 10/03/2025 5pm ET: X is back online again. Musk claims the outage was caused by a "massive cyberattack against X."

Update 10/03/2025 11:30am ET: X is offline again. It appears to be experiencing intermittent outages.

Update 10/03/2025 11am ET: X appears to be back online for many users after experiencing an outage.

If you've been trying to use X (formerly Twitter) today but have been having issues, you're not alone.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform appears to be dealing with a massive global outage, as its website is not loading for many users with a message stating, "This site can't be reached," and its mobile app is currently unable to load new content.

According to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, there have been over 30,000 reports of X being down since 6am EST in the US. There is no official word from X or Elon Musk about the outage or when service will be returned, perhaps partly because Elon Musk only knows how to communicate via X.

X's last major outage was in 2024

The social media platform was acquired by Musk in 2022

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

This isn't the first time X has experienced a major global outage, and it likely won't be the last. In August 2024, X had a similar issue, with users reporting problems accessing its website and app at that time.

In 2022, Elon Musk made headlines by purchasing Twitter for an astonishing $44 billion and immediately cutting a significant number of staff. Then, in July 2023, he sparked controversy by renaming Twitter to X, aiming to transform it into the "everything app." However, many users continue to call it Twitter.

More recently, Musk has drawn global attention due to his backing of US President Trump. The president appointed Musk as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which is focused on reducing the government's debt, albeit not without facing controversy on what seems like a daily basis.

It's unclear what has caused X's recent outage or how long the platform could be down for. This story will be updated when service is restored.