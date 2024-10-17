Key Takeaways X (formerly Twitter) is changing its block feature to allow blocked users to still view posts but not engage with who blocked them.

Did you get a notification on X ( formerly known as Twitter ), about the block feature changing soon? The notification was sent out across the social media platform recently, and it signals that X is one step closer to changing how the block function works for users. The move comes after platform owner Elon Musk suggested in a post last year that the block function would be changed.

Why is X changing the block feature?

It seems to have something to do with gossip, maybe

Rohit Tandon / Unsplash

X's Engineering account explained the changes in a recent post. The change will make it so if a user blocks another user on X, the blocked user will still be able to see posts from the user who blocked them. The blocker user will still not be able to engage with the user, such as liking, replying or reposting their posts.

In its justification for the change, X said that previously the block feature could be used by users "to share and hide harmful information" about someone they've blocked. The new block function will counteract this, as a blocked user will be able to see if that behavior occurs and report it. X said the move allows for "greater transparency."

This change only affects public accounts. If your account is set to protected, someone you've blocked will not be able to see your posts as the account is protected and can only be viewed by approved followers.

This new change is, predictably, very unpopular

X users continue to miss the good 'ol Twitter days

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

The change to how block works is receiving criticism from many X users. One user said "the purpose of blocking someone is for them not to see anything you post." X users have been quick to make memes about the new change.

The first hint of changes to the block function came into the limelight in 2023, when Elon Musk posted about possible changes to it. Musk also posted about how "giant block lists" are problematic for X's systems.

Many users on the platform seem to think the change is unnecessary and defeats the purpose of the block button, while X thinks it will improve transparency and help hold users accountable if they post harmful information about a user they blocked.

It seems this change, just like the change to call it X instead of Twitter, seems to puzzle and upset most users.