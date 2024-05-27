Key Takeaways Get the Wyze Plug for the best value in smart plugs. It's affordable, easy-to-use, and integrates with Amazon, Google, and IFTTT.

Set up schedules, automations, and control devices with voice commands via Wyze app or Alexa. It's a solid deal at $10 per plug.

While not universally compatible and lacking advanced features like energy monitoring, the Wyze Plug offers great value for simple smart home tasks.

Let's face it, most of us can't always buy the most expensive version of a product. Sure, we can maybe splurge on an item once in a while. Maybe you want a specific smart TV or even a new car. But in order to afford those big ticket items, you may need to go with a more cost-effective option for other purchases. Settling for better value on smaller items in a crowded marketplace makes a lot of sense. A smart plug is a great example of something you can find for a lower cost and still get great features from.

The Wyze Plug delivers arguably the best value of any smart plug on the market right now. You can get a pack of two for the price of one competing smart plug. These work well with integrations into smart home ecosystems and can be controlled via the Wyze app. Here's more about what we like about this affordable smart plug.

Wyze Plug The Wyze Plug is an affordable smart plug that delivers smart home features for less than other options. It can integrate with Amazon, Google, and IFTTT smart home ecosystems and can be controlled from the Wyze app. You can set automations, schedules, timers, and modes with this smart plug. Pros Affordable

Integrates with Amazon, Google, and IFTTT

Options to set modes and timers Cons Does not integrate with Apple HomeKit

Must use Wyze app for integrations with home systems $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy $17 at Wyze

Price, availability, and specs

The Wyze Plug is available through numerous retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Wyze itself. The two-pack, which is what I tested, is right around $20, meaning each smart plug is only $10. That's a steal in the smart home device market. Plus, the pack is even cheaper if you purchase directly from Wyze.

They are readily available and available in two-, three- and even four-packs. There are also bundles that come with smart bulbs or outdoor plugs as well. Each plug is only 2.47 ounces, making them easy to move around your home and set up devices quickly. Each one has a current rating of 15 amps and an operating voltage of 110V. They connect to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi but do not support 5.0 GHz.

Wyze Plug Brand Wyze Connectivity 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Integrations Amazon, Google, IFTTT Schedules Yes Current Rating 15 Amps Electrical rating 110V Dimensions 2.75" x 1.25" x 1.5" Weight 2.47 ounces Hub Required No Dedicated app required Yes

What I Liked

It does a lot for the cost

The first thing that has to be addressed is the cost. As I've said, the Wyze Plug provides incredible value for those that are looking to utilize their smart plugs for doing simple tasks. The fact that you can get multiple for the price that some other single plugs cost is a luxury.

Installation it is simple. You need to download the Wyze app and create an account before you can use it. Once you've done that, it takes almost no time to connect to your Wi-Fi and search for the Wyze Plug that's plugged in to connect with it via Bluetooth. You can name each plug, so you know which one is which.

I plugged one of mine on the second floor my home and the other on the ground floor. I used one for a lamp and the other for plugging in a smart speaker. The home ecosystem I chose to integrate it with was Amazon Alexa. In order to sync it up through the Alexa app, you have to connect the Wyze app to your Alexa app. This just requires logging in and allowing the access. After a few short prompts, you can control the smart plug through your Alexa smart speaker with voice commands.

Being able to turn it on with my voice, through the Alexa app, or through the Wyze app provides lots of versatility with using the plug. You can also set this up with Google Assistant and IFTTT ecosystems. Setting up schedules and automations is easy within the Wyze or Alexa app. You can create a rule and choose to have the Wyze Plug turn on, turn off, enter vacation mode, or other options. Having your plug turn on and off at a certain time each day can help your day run more efficiently and help you save energy in the long run.

The design is another great feature of this smart plug.

The design is another great feature of this smart plug. Because each one is only 2.75" x 1.25" x 1.5", you can utilize two per wall outlet. It won't overhang, blocking you from plugging in a second one. This gives you versatility in how you use the plugs in your home and what you plug into them.

What I Didn't Like

It's not universally compatible

The Wyze Plug is not compatible with Apple HomeKit or Samsung SmartThings. It is does not support Matter technology either, so it won't be able to connect with your other smart home devices. This isn't unexpected, as that kind of technology is typically for devices that are a bit newer or higher in price. The fact that it is only compatible with certain home ecosystems is a drawback, so make sure that you have the right setup for it.

It doesn't offer higher end features like energy monitoring. It also relies heavily on use of the Wyze app to get the most out of it. This is a negative for people who don't want to have to use multiple apps to control their smart homes.

Verdict: Should you buy the Wyze Plug?

For what the Wyze Plug is and does, it's hard to argue that it isn't the best value on the market. It automates, sets up schedules, turns devices on and off, adds in vacation mode, and integrates with multiple home ecosystems. It doesn't offer many extended features, but you are getting what you pay for and that is a couple quality smart plugs. It can handle most of what you need it to do and for $10 a plug, it's a solid deal. Being able to control it with multiple apps or your voice is a big plus. You'll find plenty of uses for a Wyze Plug if you purchase it.