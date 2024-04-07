This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways Like in real life, practice makes perfect in WWE 2K24.

Showcase mode is crucial for unlocking secret content.

Read on for more tips, tricks, and strategies.

No one becomes a top star overnight, not in wrestling or wrestling games. Just like in real life, practice makes perfect, and there aren't many shortcuts in WWE 2K24. The newest iteration of the popular series improves upon WWE 2K23 in many ways. With over 250 playable superstars, 70 arenas, and endless match-making possibilities, completing 2K24 is truly a daunting challenge.

To that end, we've put together some general tips for the different game modes, including how to unlock all secret wrestlers, arenas, attires, and everything else in WWE 2K24.

Related WWE 2K24 is a gift to fans for Wrestlemania's 40th birthday WWE 2K24 impresses with photorealistic graphics and new game modes, but is there enough new content to warrant the upgrade from WWE 2K23?

WWE 2K24 Platform(s) PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released March 8, 2024 Developer(s) Visual Concepts Genre(s) Sports , Fighting $68 at Amazon $60 at Steam

1 Start with Showcase mode

The rewards you unlock will help in other modes

Playing Showcase mode can help you get the hang of WWE 2K24's gameplay, but it's also necessary for unlocking content in other game modes. You'll have to relive 21 classic Wrestlemania matches, culminating in the WrestleMania All-Star Royal Rumble.

To unlock everything in Showcase mode, complete the objectives that pop up in the upper-left corner of the screen during matches. Fulfill the objectives in every match to unlock all secret wrestlers, arenas, and attires.

When you complete Showcase and MyRise modes, you'll also receive Ruby cards for legends like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and Ricky Steamboat, which are invaluable in MyFaction battles.

Related PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Flagship console showdown The current-generation consoles are still going strong, but which platform and flagship console should you choose: PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

2 Lower the difficulty

Embrace easy mode

There’s no shame in playing in easy mode. In fact, it can help you pull off objectives. Of course, objectives are completely optional for beating Showcase mode, so you can just focus on winning matches, however works best for you.

Any wrestling fan knows that you can’t win a championship with a count-out victory. However, that’s not the case in Showcase mode. Even if you’re challenging for a title, you can win by count-out, and it will count as a victory. That said, you won't unlock any rewards if you skip the objectives.

You can set the difficulty in the main Options menu under Gameplay, or you can check the options menus in individual game modes. In addition to dumbing down the AI, lowering the difficulty lengthens the windows for reversals, kickouts, and escapes.

Related 9 Steam games to install first on your new gaming PC If you've finally taken the dive into PC gaming, Steam will no doubt be your first stop. These are the games you should boot up first.

3 Play MyRise to earn VC

You need a ton to unlock everything

You'll earn virtual currency (VC) as you play through the different modes. The quickest way to rack up VC is by achieving milestones in MyRISE mode.

Most unlockable characters can be purchased with VC from the in-game store, although some characters, attires, and arenas are only obtainable as rewards in Showcase and MyRise modes. You will need to complete both the Undisputed and Unleashed storylines, thus becoming the top male and female superstar, to unlock all MyRise rewards. You can also unlock different attires and gimmicks for wrestlers by winning Persona cards in MyFaction mode.

You can't buy VC with real money, but you can purchase the SuperCharger DLC to unlock all the legends available at launch. The SuperCharger comes included with the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24.

Related How to set up a Steam Family and share your games Steam has a Family feature that lets you share your library of Steam games with up to five others. It includes a new suite of parental controls, too.

4 Aim for the Hall of Fame in MyGM mode

MyGM mode has a new goal

In the old WWE 2K games, the goal of MyGM mode was to end the season with better ratings than rival brands. Now, the game keeps going until someone reaches Hall of Fame status.

To get inducted into the Hall of Fame, you must be the first GM to acquire 10 Hall of Fame Trophies. These trophies are attained through completing Career Achievements and Seasonal Challenges throughout your tenure as a GM.

For best results in MyGM mode, elevate rivalries by engaging in weekly matches, call-out promos, and interferences until they reach level four, reserving the final match for a Pay-Per-View Level Event (PLE). Take advantage of the post-PLE trading window to exchange superstars and funds with other brands. At the same time, make sure you address any concerns and honor promises made to talents you wish to retain.

Related WWE 2K23 review: The champ is here! Visual Concepts is finding its feet with the WWE games now. We explain why WWE 2K23 is the best in a decade.

5 Don't forget about MyFaction cards

You'll need them for Faction Wars

With all the different game modes, it's easy to forget about MyFaction. If you want to compete in Faction Wars, you should always be on the lookout for new MyFaction cards.

The best way to get more MyFaction cards is to keep playing MyFaction mode, but that's not your only option. Regularly log in to MyFaction mode to claim Loyalty Rewards, which accumulate over time and offer valuable items such as card packs. Maximize Faction War Credits by strategically selecting your faction based on card rarity, which influences credit earnings.

You can also redeem Locker Codes from the MyFaction menu. Locker Codes are promotional codes that give players access to special perks like cards and VC, but they are only available for a short time. For example, the first known code, YOURSTORY2K24, has already expired. Another code you can try is HEADOFTHETABLE. Keep a lookout on the web for new codes as they become available.