At WWDC 2024, Apple made a slew of announcements, including revealing its AI ambitions alongside updated versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS and more. With so much news on deck, it's difficult to parse through all the announcements to figure out what the top reveals are.

Don't worry, we're here to help -- below are all the biggest reveals from Apple's Worldwide Developers conference keynote.

1 Apple Intelligence

AI "that understands you"

After years of rumors, Apple finally revealed its AI plans at WWDC 2024. Unlike other tech giants, the company is focused on AI tools that emphasize "personalized context" and carry out tasks on your behalf. For example, you can ask Apple Intelligence to look up a specific email, pull a collection of files on your Mac or check if you have a gap in your calendar before scheduling a meeting. Apple says it will offer AI writing tools to help users write better across Mail, Notes, Safari, keynote and more. On the image front, Apple Intelligence allows users to create AI-generated images through Image Playground.

AI is coming to Siri, making Apple's voice-activated assistant contextually smarter, including on-screen awareness and the ability to take actions across apps. For example, if a friend texts you their address, and you want to add their information to a contact card, you can ask Siri to take care of that for you. Siri also appears to utilize more natural language. With regard to privacy, Apple Intelligence utilizes both onboard hardware and cloud processing depending on how resource-intensive the task at hand is. Finally, Siri will also feature direct integration with ChatGPT, expanding what the voice-activated assistant is capable of.

2 iOS 18

Dark mode lovers rejoice

You can now add app-specific commands to the Control Center and place controls directly on the lockscreen to make them easier to access. Alongside that subtle change, there are new dark mode icons for Apple's apps (developers will likely need to update their apps to support this feature). Apple also showed off Gmail-like organizational updates to its Mail app, a revamped Photos app carousel, a new Game Mode that improves AirPods and Bluetooth controller latency, and more.

3 iPadOS 18

Apple's calculator app finally comes to the iPad

Along with the calculator app making its way to the iPad, Apple revealed a floating tab bar in ipadOS 18 that makes it easier to access your favourite apps, new Smart Script that makes handwriting with the Apple Pencil smoother, and the ability to Screenshare through SharePlay to draw on another user's display virtually.

4 macOS Sequoia

You can now mirror your iPhone on your Mac

Along with Apple Intelligence features (just like iOS 18 and iPadOS 18), it's now possible to mirror your iPhone on your Mac, allowing you to control the smartphone directly from the device. There's also finally a cross-platform Passwords app that allow users to share Wi-Fi passwords, passwords and verification codes across iOS, iPad, Mac, visionOS, Windows and, of course, macOS.

5 watchOS 11

New Vitals app offers important health metrics

This year, Apple is focused on subtle updates with watchOS 11. First, there's a new Apple Watch Vitals app that lets you check important health metrics at a glance, including your heart rate. On top of that, Apple has expanded its smartwatch's cycle tracking features by offering more data to people that are pregnant. Other new features include turn-by-turn directions for walking and hiking routes, Live Activities in the Smart Stack and more.

This year, Apple remembered its Apple TV OS exists

Unlike some WWDC keynotes, Apple actually discussed its Apple TV operating system at this year's WWDC, with "Insight" being the most interesting. The new functionality -- which Amazon has offered with Prime for several years -- allows you to check an actor or song title in real time while you're watching a TV show.

7 Vision OS 2

Subtle updates hit Apple's VR headset

Following the initial release of the Vision Pro, Apple showed off Vision OS 2 at WWDC. The updated VR operating system includes new gestures that allow you to open the home screen and check the headset's battery. There's also a new native Vimeo app, new developer APIs and more.

