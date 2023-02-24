You have to enter a lottery just to be able to buy the special edition Wu-Tang Clan G-Shock 6900 series.

Casio has unveiled a special edition Wu-Tang Clan G-Shock that's only available in the US at present and in limited numbers. Indeed, buyers have to enter a lottery just to be able to purchase one.

The G-Shock GM6900WTC22-9 is part of the 6900 series in terms of design. However, it has a number of distinct aesthetic features that set it apart from others in the range - and make it more, well, Wu-Tangy.

6 Images Wu-Tang Anniversary Edition G-Shock GM6900WTC229 (Casio via Worn & Wound)

Designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hugely successful hip-hop group, it is in the band's trademark "killer bees" colourway, with yellow elements offsetting the black resin bezel and band. The group's logo can be found at the top of the face, engraved on the rear, and on both sides of the strap. One of its famed lyrics - "cash rules everything around me" - circles the watch face, with its acronym underneath.

The bezel itself is made of steel and features the same shock resistance the G-Shock brand is well known for. When lit, the Wu-Tang name shines on the face in red.

Other features include 200-metre water resistance, two years worth of battery life from a replaceable CR2016 battery, and mineral glass on the front. It has no connectivity functionality as such, but does come with the entire gamut of G-Shock time keeping bells and whistles to keep fans and collectors happy.

This is the second collaborative watch Casio has made in partnership with Wu-Tang Clan. However, this time you can only buy one by heading to the US G-Shock online store and entering a contest. It is open until the end of play (23:59 EST) on 26 February 2023 and winning participants will be informed if they have been successful.

If so, the watch costs $280 and only one can be purchased by each person.

Casio is also tipped to be on the brink of announcing a long-awaited update to its smart sports watch, the G-Shock GBD-H1000. Thought to be called the H2000 (for obvious reasons), it could be unveiled soon. We'll bring you all the news on it and other G-Shock watches when we find out more.