Summary No iPad has been an outright failure, but some of Apple's product decisions have been problematic.

The third-gen iPad was heavy and prone to overheating, for example.

The 2020 iPad Pro lost access to important apps and features only a year later.

To Apple's credit, there hasn't been a genuinely terrible iPad released so far. By that, I mean something that's outright unpleasant to use, or else broken or incomplete. That's still a problem with plenty of other products -- just consider the Humane Ai Pin , or the Full Self-Driving mode on Teslas. You might be able to enable FSD on your Model 3, but there's still a risk it's going to disengage partway through your commute.

Apple has, however, occasionally made some baffling compromises, such that some iPads didn't really make sense to buy if you could afford to wait a year or two for improvements. These are my personal picks for the worst iPads in that regard -- your own choices might vary.

1 The third-generation iPad (2012)

Coming in hot and heavy, literally

Apple / Pocket-lint

This was the first iPad I ever owned, and I really liked it, overall. It was also the first iPad equipped with a Retina Display, meaning there were no discernible pixels in compatible apps. And since I bought the cellular/GPS version, I was able to use it for offline maps during a trip to Germany.

It was nearly half a pound heavier than the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro.

There were drawbacks to the product, though, beginning with weight. Even the Wi-Fi-only model was 1.44 pounds, or about 652 grams. That might not sound like much, but it was nearly half a pound heavier than the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro, and that's before adding a case. It was uncomfortable to hold single-handed for more than a minute or two. Inevitably, you had to rest it on something for reading, never mind using a stylus or trying to type out a full sentence.

The tablet was also infamous for running hot -- never dangerously so, but you'd feel it if you sat it on your lap. And in Australia, Apple got into legal trouble for marketing the cellular version as "4G," even though it didn't actually support local 4G networks. The company was forced to change its advertising in the country, as well as offer refunds to people who felt deceived.