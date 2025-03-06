Summary Electric vehicles face the worst depreciation rates.

Used EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Mustang Mach-E offer substantial savings after three years.

Japanese cars are cost-effective and reliable alternatives for budget-conscious buyers.

The automotive landscape has changed a lot over the last decade, from the surge in demand for SUVs, to the rise of electric vehicles. One thing that's certain is depreciation. Electric cars are mainstream now, but they're still the worst depreciating vehicles. Thankfully, they level out in year three, making these EVs a bargain for used car buyers.

Even though these are much more affordable than their original MSRP, some are still expensive by used car standards. If you're on a budget, a cheap and reliable Japan-made car could save you a lot of money in repair bills.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, Kelley Blue Book, CarEdge, and Edmunds. We ranked these cars by depreciation, from least to most.

10 Volkswagen ID.4

Depreciation: 53.6%

Volkswagen

Acting as a German alternative to the Tesla Model Y, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a spacious and practical electric SUV. The problem, however, is it's not as good and was originally expensive at $41,190. Inside, the ID.4 is typically VW, with a lot of plastic trim and basic seats. The minimalist steering wheel looks like a toy, but two digital displays help bring the cabin to life.

Performance Specifications

Battery 82 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 201 hp Torque 229 lb-ft Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 7.8 seconds Top Speed 99 mph

That said, a claimed 260 miles of range makes this an ideal family SUV for the school run and road trips. After falling over 53% in three years, a used ID.4 is a great deal at $19,113, according to Kelly Blue Book's fair purchase price.

Best features

260 miles range

Spacious cabin

German reliability

9 Mustang Mach-E

Depreciation: 54.5%

Ford Ford

When Ford announced a Mustang-inspired SUV, we didn't expect it to be electric. Despite the lack of a V8 engine, the Mach-E brings an exciting option to an otherwise dull selection of electric SUVs. It keeps the iconic tri-bar light design the Mustang is known for, and the sloping roof and broad shoulders create a sexy silhouette.

Performance Specifications

Battery 70 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 266 hp Torque 317 lb-ft Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 6.8 seconds Top Speed 111 mph

The interior has a huge portrait touchscreen which makes viewing easier, and has fun games installed. Where a slow 0-60 mph sprint lets it down, a respectable 230 miles of range brings it back up to standards. For $23,372 used, you'll get a lot of attention driving down the street in this athletic SUV.

Best features

Sporty design

Self-driving technology

Good range

8 Tesla Model S

Depreciation: 57.8%

Bring-A-Trailer

Costing almost $100,000 new, a used Tesla Model S is a bargain at $40,609. That's still a lot of cash to fork out on a three-year-old car, but that gets you one of the most impressive EVs available. Even the base model gets 670 hp and can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds.

Performance Specifications

Battery 75 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 670 hp Torque 755 lb-ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 3.1 seconds Top Speed 130 mph

Best features

Astonishing performance

Long range even on standard models

Rapid charging

7 Chevrolet Bolt

Depreciation: 58.6%

Chevrolet

They say good things come in small packages. Well, this electric city car packs keyless entry and start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and 259 miles of range. It's unusual to have so much range in cars this size, since most long-distance drivers typically buy bigger cars. Depending on how you drive, this battery could last well over a week before needing a recharge.

Performance Specifications

Battery 65 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 200 hp Torque 266 lb-ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 6.5 seconds Top Speed 93 mph

Best features

DC fast charging in Premier trim

One-pedal driving

259-mile range

6 Tesla Model Y

Depreciation: 58.9%