- Electric vehicles face the worst depreciation rates.
- Used EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Mustang Mach-E offer substantial savings after three years.
- Japanese cars are cost-effective and reliable alternatives for budget-conscious buyers.
The automotive landscape has changed a lot over the last decade, from the surge in demand for SUVs, to the rise of electric vehicles. One thing that's certain is depreciation. Electric cars are mainstream now, but they're still the worst depreciating vehicles. Thankfully, they level out in year three, making these EVs a bargain for used car buyers.
Even though these are much more affordable than their original MSRP, some are still expensive by used car standards. If you're on a budget, a cheap and reliable Japan-made car could save you a lot of money in repair bills.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, Kelley Blue Book, CarEdge, and Edmunds. We ranked these cars by depreciation, from least to most.
10 Volkswagen ID.4
Depreciation: 53.6%
Acting as a German alternative to the Tesla Model Y, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a spacious and practical electric SUV. The problem, however, is it's not as good and was originally expensive at $41,190. Inside, the ID.4 is typically VW, with a lot of plastic trim and basic seats. The minimalist steering wheel looks like a toy, but two digital displays help bring the cabin to life.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
82 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
201 hp
|
Torque
|
229 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
RWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
99 mph
That said, a claimed 260 miles of range makes this an ideal family SUV for the school run and road trips. After falling over 53% in three years, a used ID.4 is a great deal at $19,113, according to Kelly Blue Book's fair purchase price.
Best features
- 260 miles range
- Spacious cabin
- German reliability
9 Mustang Mach-E
Depreciation: 54.5%
When Ford announced a Mustang-inspired SUV, we didn't expect it to be electric. Despite the lack of a V8 engine, the Mach-E brings an exciting option to an otherwise dull selection of electric SUVs. It keeps the iconic tri-bar light design the Mustang is known for, and the sloping roof and broad shoulders create a sexy silhouette.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
70 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
266 hp
|
Torque
|
317 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
RWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
111 mph
The interior has a huge portrait touchscreen which makes viewing easier, and has fun games installed. Where a slow 0-60 mph sprint lets it down, a respectable 230 miles of range brings it back up to standards. For $23,372 used, you'll get a lot of attention driving down the street in this athletic SUV.
Best features
- Sporty design
- Self-driving technology
- Good range
8 Tesla Model S
Depreciation: 57.8%
Costing almost $100,000 new, a used Tesla Model S is a bargain at $40,609. That's still a lot of cash to fork out on a three-year-old car, but that gets you one of the most impressive EVs available. Even the base model gets 670 hp and can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
75 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
670 hp
|
Torque
|
755 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
3.1 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
130 mph
Best features
- Astonishing performance
- Long range even on standard models
- Rapid charging
7 Chevrolet Bolt
Depreciation: 58.6%
They say good things come in small packages. Well, this electric city car packs keyless entry and start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and 259 miles of range. It's unusual to have so much range in cars this size, since most long-distance drivers typically buy bigger cars. Depending on how you drive, this battery could last well over a week before needing a recharge.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
65 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
200 hp
|
Torque
|
266 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.5 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
93 mph
Best features
- DC fast charging in Premier trim
- One-pedal driving
- 259-mile range