Maybe you're a teacher trying to create some compelling online teaching materials, or perhaps a small business owner wanting to convert or compress your videos, so you can watch them back at your leisure.

There are plenty of uses for video conversion programs, but knowing which one to pick can be difficult. So why settle for anything less than the best? Wondershare UniConverter is an incredibly powerful video conversion program with a user-friendly learning curve.

Who is Wondershare?

Wondershare is one of the biggest leaders in the field of digital creativity that is currently out there. The company was founded in 2003, and since then it has worked to consistently create innovative and game-changing developments for creatives worldwide.

When it comes to software that helps users pursue their passions and really create something meaningful, Wondershare is at the top of its field. That's why users in over 150 countries use their programs.

What is UniConverter?

Wondershare UniConverter is a video conversion program that has been in active release and development for over 17 years. With so much time and passion dedicated to the program, it should be no surprise that Wondershare UniConverter stands as the best-in-industry video converter currently on the market.

When it comes to the fastest conversion speeds, the highest-quality conversions, and the most extensive library of supported video formats, Wondershare UniConverter is the video conversion program that can help you achieve your dreams.

What's changing in UniConverter 15?

As of July this year, Wondershare UniConverter is getting a huge update to many of its features. These changes ensure that Wondershare UniConverter remains as user-friendly and easy-to-learn as ever, while expanding on its already powerful suite of tools.

Ultrafast file conversion

Wondershare UniConverter has always been fast, but if you've ever needed to mass convert raw footage, then you know that things can quickly pile up. With Wondershare UniConverter 15, however, this is greatly improved.

On Windows, Wondershare UniConverter 15 makes use of full GPU acceleration for all popular GPU types. This allows the program to achieve GPU acceleration for AV1 files, causing it to excel at file conversion like no other.

On Mac, Wondershare UniConverter 15 uses your computer's GPU throughout the entire process for faster conversion speeds. For the NV12 format, this results in nine times faster conversion speeds thanks to native utilisation of Apple Silicon. Overall, these speeds are one-tenth of what they were in the previous version.

Wondershare UniConverter 15 also supports batch converting up to 20 files simultaneously. This is done at lightning speed, and can be done in the same amount of time it would normally take to convert just a single file.

Versatile media format support

Wondershare UniConverter 15 supports an almost limitless number of file formats. Naturally, this includes the most popular file formats such as MP4, MOV, and MKV, but Wondershare UniConverter 15 is also capable of supporting over 1000 other media formats as well.

Regardless of what type of video you need to convert or compress, Wondershare UniConverter will allow you to do so. On top of this, Wondershare UniConverter supports a huge range of devices, with seamless file sharing across devices. This ensures that you can watch your videos on just about any sort of equipment, regardless of what it may be.

Moreover, Wondershare UniConverter 15 comes with added support for alpha channel video output in the MP4 and WEBM formats. It comes with AV1, VP8, and VP9 encoders for optimal encoding and decoding support across just about all major media file formats as well.

Lossless conversion for high-definition video

When it comes to video conversion, getting the best-looking video after conversion is just about the most important thing a program can do. As such, it should come as no surprise that Wondershare UniConverter 15 blows the competition out of the water when it comes to high-definition lossless conversion.

Wondershare UniConverter 15's conversion program minimises quality loss and enhances conversion accuracy in order to guarantee that your converted file is nearly indistinguishable from the original file.

This is especially noticeable when converting ultra-high definition files such as 4K, 8K, and HDR files. Wondershare UniConverter 15 handles these effortlessly, and even supports custom settings for frame rate, resolution, bit rate, and more.

This lets you convert and edit your videos perfectly for your needs, whether it be creating something that you can present, or something you want to download and watch back later.

Get the best video converter on the market with Wondershare UniConverter 15

As you can see, Wondershare UniConverter is the best video conversion program currently available, and with the Wondershare UniConverter 15 update, this has never been more true.

Whether you're trying to convert old videos into a newer format so that you can enjoy them for years to come, or a videographer looking to mass convert raw footage for post-edit, Wondershare UniConverter 15 is an incredible program that can help you out.

Try it today, and you can receive a 20% discount to celebrate the launch of UniConverter 15. You can even share a video for a chance to win a $500 cash prize as well.

