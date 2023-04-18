Withings has replaced its successful Body+ smart scale with a new model that includes an interesting new feature - you can set it to hide your weight rather than display it for peeking eyes.

Whether you'd rather others didn't see your results or you can't bear to check it out yourself, the new Withings Body Smart scale swaps a mono screen for a full colour one, and adds an Eyes Closed Mode. This ensures that the weight reading continues to be tracked in a connected smartphone app, but doesn't show on the display.

It sends users who choose this option encouraging, motivating messages or daily information instead - including step counts, air quality and even the weather. Up to eight different users can have their individual details recognised by the scale, which adds to the tracking capabilities.

Precise measurements

The Body Smart uses multi frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensors to measure accurately. These are combined with proprietary algorithms for weight measurements up to 50g. It also enables Withings to assess a subject's body composition, such as fat, muscle mass and water weight.

Withings

The affordable scale will also gain the ability to measure Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) - the rate at which your body burns calories when resting - through a firmware update later this year.

"Body Smart is one of the most feature-rich scales at its price point on the market,” said the CEO of Withings, Mathieu Letombe.

"It provides highly precise and accurate readings along with insightful and actionable health data and advice."

Withings Body Smart price and availability

The Withings Body Smart is now available in the US and mainland Europe, priced at $99.95 from Withings itself. It will also be released in the UK later this year (Q3 2023) for £99.95.

The device is available in either black or white and works with an Android or iOS smartphone to track measurements and progress. It can also be coupled with a Withings+ subscription to expand the experience with guides and additional metric analysis. That costs $9.95 / £9.95 per month.

A yearly plan is also available to save on monthly costs.

The former Body+ scale is to be replaced entirely, while the Body Comp and Body Scan scales round out the product line.