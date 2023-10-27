Windows keyboard shortcuts are a quick way to perform actions without the usual series of steps (like typing and mouse clicks) that they would normally require.

From locking your computer to shutting it down, minimising all windows or recording your screen, keyboard shortcuts are simply quicker - making your workflow that much more efficient. Microsoft has built a number of default shortcuts into Windows, and we'll list the most useful ones here. You can also set your own custom shortcuts for actions you commonly perform - we'll show you how.

While Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems share a long list of keyboard shortcuts, some are exclusive to the latest iteration, and some do different things on the other version. Our list below clearly mentions which shortcuts are new and which have been updated. Read on for a list of the most helpful Windows keyboard shortcuts that will make you more productive.

How to use keyboard shortcuts on Windows

Before we get to the list of actual shortcuts, it's worth explaining that you don't need to do anything to set these up - they're already active in Windows by default.

This means that all you have to do to use each one is press the right button combination, which should activate the shortcut. So, there's no extra work required.

Keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11 and Windows 10

Keyboard shortcut Action Alt + Tab Switches between open apps. Alt + F4 Closes the active item or exit the active app. Windows key + L Locks your PC. Windows key + D Displays and hides the desktop. Windows key + X Opens the Quick Link menu. Windows key + X, then press U and U again Shuts down the computer. Windows key + X, then press U and then R Restarts the computer. Windows key + X then press U, then S Puts the computer to sleep. Windows key + X then press U, then press I Signs out of the computer. Alt + Esc Cycles through items in the order in which they were opened. Ctrl + Esc Opens the Start menu. Ctrl + Shift + Esc Opens the Task Manager. PrtScn Takes a screenshot of your screen and copies it to the clipboard. This shortcut can also be made to open screen snipping, which lets you edit your screenshot. To do this, go to Start > Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard, and then turn on the "Use the Print Screen button to open screen snipping" option. Windows key + Shift + S Takes a screenshot of part of your screen. Windows key + PrtScn Saves a full-screen screenshot to file. Windows key + Alt + PrtScn Saves a screenshot of game window in focus to file (using Xbox Game Bar). Windows key + D Displays and hides the desktop. Windows key + E Opens the File Explorer. Windows key + G Opens the Xbox Game Bar. Windows key + I Opens Settings. Windows key + L Locks your PC or switches accounts. Windows key + M Minimises all windows. Windows key + Shift + M Restores all minimised windows. Windows key + R Opens the Run dialog box. Windows key + Alt + R Records a video of window in focus (using Xbox Game Bar). Windows key + S Opens the search dialog box. Windows key + T Cycles through apps on the taskbar. Windows key + U Opens Accessibility Settings. Windows key + V Opens the clipboard history. By default on Windows 11 and Windows 10, Clipboard history isn't on – but it's easy to turn it on; just press this keyboard shortcut and then select the prompt to turn it on. You can turn it off by visiting Start > Settings > System > Clipboard and then turning off Clipboard history. Windows key + X Opens the Quick Link menu. Windows key + period (.) or semicolon (;) Opens emoji panel. Windows key + comma (,) Temporarily peek at the desktop. Windows key + Pause Opens Start > Settings > System > About. Windows key + number Opens the desktop and starts the app pinned to the taskbar in the position indicated by the number. If the app is already running, switch to that app. Windows key + Shift + number Opens the desktop and starts a new instance of the app pinned to the taskbar in the position indicated by the number. Windows key + Ctrl + number Opens the desktop and switches to the last active window of the app pinned to the taskbar in the position indicated by the number. Windows key + Alt + number Opens the desktop and opens the Jump List for the app pinned to the taskbar in the position indicated by the number. Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + number Opens the desktop and opens a new instance of the app located at the given position on the taskbar as an administrator. Windows key + Tab Opens Task view. Windows key + Up arrow Maximises the window. Windows key + Down arrow Removes the current app from the screen or minimises the desktop window. Windows key + Left arrow Maximises the app or desktop window to the left side of the screen. Windows key + Right arrow Maximises the app or desktop window to the right side of the screen. Windows key + Home Minimises all except the active desktop window (restores all windows on the second stroke). Windows key + Shift + Left arrow or Right arrow Moves an app or window in the desktop from one monitor to another. Windows key + Shift + Spacebar Cycles backwards through language and keyboard layout. Windows key + Spacebar Switches input language and keyboard layout. Windows key + Ctrl + Spacebar Changes to a previously selected input. Windows key + Plus (+) Opens Magnifier and zooms in. Windows key + Minus (-) Zooms out in Magnifier. Windows key + Esc Closes Magnifier. Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + B Wakes PC from a blank or black screen. Windows key + Ctrl + S Turns on Windows Speech Recognition Windows key + Ctrl + O Turns on the On-Screen Keyboard Windows key + Tab Opens Task view. Windows key + Ctrl + D Adds a virtual desktop. Windows key + Ctrl + Right arrow Switches between virtual desktops you've created on the right. Windows key + Ctrl + Left arrow Switches between virtual desktops you've created on the left. Windows key + Ctrl + F4 Closes the virtual desktop you're using.

Windows key + A Opens Quick Settings. Windows key + C Opens Windows Copilot. Windows key + H Launches voice typing. Windows key + Alt + K Toggles microphone mute in apps that support Call Mute. Windows key + N Opens notification center and calendar. Windows key + W Opens Widgets. Windows key + Z Opens the snap layouts. Windows key + Alt + Up arrow Snaps window in focus to top half of screen. Windows key + Alt + Down arrow Snaps window in focus to bottom half of screen.

For a more complete list of Windows keyboard shortcuts that can nearly completely remove the need for a mouse, visit this Microsoft support page.

How to make your own shortcuts

You can create custom keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11 and Windows 10 in a few ways. The first, less complex way is to install Microsoft PowerToys and then use the Keyboard Manager tool. It lets you remap any key to another key or a shortcut. It also lets you change a shortcut (system-wide or in a particular application) to another key or shortcut.

Microsoft PowerToys also offers numerous other tools, most of which are accessible via keyboard shortcuts - each of which can be reconfigured to a custom shortcut. Examples of PowerToys utilities include FancyZones - which customises window layouts; Color Picker - which allows you to identify and select colours on your screen; and Mouse Without Borders - which enables using a single mouse across multiple Windows computers. Read our dedicated Microsoft PowerToys guide for everything you need to know about it.

The other, more complex way is to use the built-in shortcut creator in Windows.

Press Windows key + D to visit the desktop, Next, right-click on a blank spot and navigate to the New menu Select Shortcut. Here, you can create shortcuts to programs, files, folders, and even internet addresses. You will need to type the "location of the item". For files, folders, or network locations, you can use the "Browse" button to locate the particular file, folder, or location. Or, you can type a command line command, PowerShell command, or Windows Server command, along with the desired parameters. Click "Next", choose a name, click "Finish", and the shortcut will be created on the desktop.

You can then right-click the newly created shortcut, select Properties, and then type a keyboard shortcut command in the "Shortcut key". Just click on the box, then input your chosen combination of buttons, and hit the Enter key to finalise it.