Key Takeaways Windows 365 Link is a cloud-based mini PC for businesses, costing $350.

The Link device boots in seconds and features a lightweight design with ample ports - similar to the mac Mini.

It's designed for easy setup, connects to Windows 11 in the cloud, and supports AI features.

Microsoft is gearing up to release a brand new cloud-based miniature PC for businesses next year -- and it reminds me a lot of a less cool and powerful version of Apple's Mac mini.

Announced at Microsoft's Ignite 2024 event, the Windows 365 Link is a mini PC purpose-built for Windows 365 cloud service. The device costs $350, and is a thin and light PC that runs a cloud-based version of Windows 11.

The Windows 365 Link is designed for businesses where workers access the apps they need from the cloud and don't rely on local storage. The device is meant to be easy to set up and simple for businesses to manage and will be available in April 2025.

It's similar in design to the Mac mini, but has a very different purpose

Its miniature design has plenty of connectivity

The Windows 365 Link features a compact, fanless, and lightweight design that reminds me of the Mac mini and the Apple TV 4K box. Its small size means it will fit into any workspace relatively easily. Microsoft says the Link takes seconds to boot up and wakes from sleep mode instantly. It only takes a few minutes to configure thanks to Microsoft Intune, which should hopefully result in fewer headaches for businesses. As a side note, the power button is located on the front of the device and not the bottom , in case you were wondering.

Port-wise, the 365 Link has four USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, an Ethernet port, and a single DisplayPort connection and HDMI port, allowing you to hook up two 4K monitors. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. Microsoft says the device is "secure by design," thanks to its cloud-based architecture. The only thing the Microsoft 365 Link has on it locally is a lightweight OS designed to launch you into Windows 365 instantly. All your data is stored in the cloud.

I can't be the only one instantly reminded of the Mac mini when seeing this device. However, there are clearly several major differences, mainly that the 365 Link being entirely cloud-based, whereas the Mac mini isn't. Additionally, just like the Mac mini with Apple Intelligence, the 365 Link supports Copilot+ AI features, which had previously only been seen on some Windows 11 AI laptops. The Windows 365 Link will be available in April 2025 for $350.